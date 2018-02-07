This Is Us: Jack’s Final Gift to His Family Was Bruce Springsteen Concert Tickets

Jack Pearson left one last surprise for his family before he died.

During Tuesday’s all new episode of This Is Us, it was revealed through flashbacks that Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) had a “surprise” for the Pearson clan he would tell them after Super Bowl Sunday, but he never got a chance to reveal what it was since he passed away after suffering a heart attack after breathing in too much smoke during the house fire.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Following the funeral services and reception, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) finally snaps out of her grief after an emotional conversation with Dr. K and takes her kids to the spot of Jack’s favorite tree.

There, the family takes time to honor their late father, and Rebecca takes reins of the family, telling the kids they have to move on.

“The conversation with Dr. K is what spurred that idea of ‘I know what we’re going to do and I know where we’re going to go as a family of four to really talk about Jack and what he meant to all of us.’ This is going to be the first day of the rest of our lives,” Moore said during the This Is Us after show.

Rebecca then reveals Jack’s last gift to his family: great seats to a Bruce Springsteen concert.

Choosing to not let grief keep them down, the family decides that the best way to honor their father is to go to the show and enjoy, as it’s what Jack would want them to do. The episode ends with Rebecca and The Big Three heading to the concert.

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman described the end of the episode ahead of its release as a “soaring and sweeping and strangely optimistic and hopeful and good and decent (ending) in the midst of this really bad thing that has happened.”

“For me, it’s one of the most exciting things we’ve done on the show yet,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “When people think of the worst times of their lives, they’ll often point out or remember the beautiful moments, or the laughs, or the laughter through the tears that broke something open — and then the strength of the people who move forward. I think we really captured that.”

This Is Us will be back with all new episodes Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.