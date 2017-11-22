‘This is Us’ Reveals How Kate Suffered a Miscarriage

This Is Us left viewers with a devastating cliffhanger with Nov. 14’s episode when they revealed Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz) had suffered a miscarriage.

This week’s episode, entitled “Number Two,” solely focuses on Kate and the events surrounding the unfortunate event.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Early on in the episode, it’s revealed that Kate and her fiancé, Toby Damon (Chris Sullivan), were simply sitting around their home when the miscarriage occurred.

Kate walked into the bathroom to measure the tub for a baby device, and then she doubles over in pain. She pulls down the shower curtain and calls out to Toby for help. Toby rushes in an does all he can to comfort his fiancé before heading to the hospital.

The rest of the episode sees Kate and Toby each grappling with the loss in their own ways, all while flashbacks of Kate’s teenage years are shown.

“It’s definitely raw, and we see Kate at her most vulnerable,” Metz told EW about the episode. “We’ve not see her this vulnerable yet. She feels very alone in this journey, until she has help from people who really do love her,and she’s just so uncertain about the whole journey because it’s unchartered territory.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Ron Batzdorff