‘This Is Us’ Creator Reveals When the Mystery of Jack’s Death Will Be Solved

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for This Is Us Season 2! Continue reading at your own risk…

As the season premiere of This Is Us came to a close, fans grabbed the tissues as they discovered that Jack’s death had something to do with a fire that burned down the Pearson house. While we now know the circumstances surrounding Jack’s tragedy, we don’t exactly how he died.

Fortunately, if you don’t think you can make it through the entire season without knowing how Jack died, you won’t have to. Creator Dan Fogelman has come to the rescue, revealing that the answers you’re looking for aren’t too far off.

“I can’t give away a lot… but what can I say is: What you’re watching is something that happened on that night,” Fogelman told EW. “So every single thing you’re seeing — when we eventually get to that night, and it will be somewhere in this season — will be from what you saw the last minute and a half of the show.”

So, unlike the first season, this year’s mystery won’t build all the way into next year. At some point during Season 2, you’ll find out how Jack actually died, why Kevin was wearing a cast, who Randall’s girlfriend was, and why Kate blames herself for the whole incident.

The one bad thing about Fogelman’s comments was that part about next week’s episode. We may see another clue or small reveal, but a lot of the big details are being saved for episodes later this season.

This Is Us continues on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.