‘This Is Us’ Season Premiere Will Reveal A ‘Huge Piece Of The Puzzle’ About Jack

This Is Us took the world by storm in 2016, and fans are awaiting the second season with an incredible amount of anticipation. Well, the upcoming premiere just got even more exciting.

While participating in a cast & crew panel, creator Dan Fogelman revealed that a major series mystery will be one step closer to being solved after the next episode.

In regards to Jack’s death, Fogelman said;

“The first episode of the season holds not all the answers but a huge piece of the puzzle.”

Fogelman also noted that the questions about Jack’s death would be answered, “Over the course of the season.” Unfortunately, he followed that with a caveat, “That’s not to say new questions won’t start being asked.”

When fans found out that Milo Ventimiglia’s Jack – the patriarch of the series – had died, they were immediately devastated. However, Jack remains on the show, as multiple timelines continue to tell the story of the Pearson family.

Fans may not know how Jack dies, but Ventimiglia does. He recently told the New York Post:

“I know how [Jack dies], I know when, I know why. It didn’t sway me at all. Fogelman said to me, ‘Milo, don’t worry. Just because Jack is dead in the present day doesn’t mean you’re going to be off the show.’”

The second season of This Is Us will return to NBC this fall. Click here to check out the network’s entire upcoming line-up.

If you still need to catch up Season 1, every episode is currently streaming on Hulu.

Photo Credit: NBC