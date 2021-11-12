‘This Is Us’ Final Season 6 Premiere Date Revealed

This Is Us is preparing for its sixth and final chapter. The Emmy-winning NBC drama will return for its final season on Jan. 4, NBC announced Friday, bringing the Pearsons’ story to an end. The series will return to its 9 p.m. ET/PT time slot and will run uninterrupted, except for a two-week hiatus for Winter Olympics programming in February, until the series finale in May.

In May 2021, NBC announced This Is Us would be coming to an end after its sixth season, having earned critical and audience acclaim since its 2016 debut. Starring Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley, the show has become known for its emotional moments, and Metz told Us Weekly in July that there will be no shortage of those in its final season.

“I think the [audience will] feel that bittersweet feeling that I think a lot of the episodes leave you with,” she said. “I think they will feel like a sense of closure and some bittersweet memories.” Wrapping up the show is both happy and sad, the actress continued. “You know when you go to a party and everyone’s cool, and then it gets really good, like, when there’s 30 minutes left? That’s what it feels like. It’s like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s just getting good and now we’re leaving,’” Metz shared.

“It doesn’t mean that you didn’t have an incredible last 30 minutes or incredible time at the party, but you’d rather go instead of being like, ‘Oh, we overstayed our welcome’ or ‘Oh, that was so boring. That party was awful. I’m never going back to his house!’” she continued. “So I understand that good things must come to an end.”

Creator Dan Fogelman had a similar sentiment after the show’s May announcement, writing on Twitter at the time, “Whoever casually first said ‘All good things must come to an end’ never had to end their favorite thing. While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended. We’ll work hard to stick the landing.” This Is Us returns for a sixth season on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.