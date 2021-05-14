'This Is Us' Creator Dan Fogelman Speaks Out About Series Ending After Season 6

✖

Fans were left in a state of shock Wednesday when it was reported that NBC's beloved drama This Is Us would be coming to an end after Season 6. The announcement saddended fans, who have come to know and love the Pearsons over the past several seasons, and walking away from the series is proving to be no easy feat for creator Dan Fogelman.

After The Hollywood Reporter first published their story on the upcoming end of the series, citing sources who claimed the network would announce the news Friday as it unveils its fall schedule for the 2021-22 season, Fogelman took to Twitter to confirm the reports as true. In a tweet shared Friday afternoon, Fogelman said, "whoever casually first said 'All good things must come to an end' never had to end their favorite thing." Fogelman added that he was "sad" with the knowledge that This Is Us only has a single season left, but also grateful to NBC "for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended." Although he would not dish any details about how the series will end, he promised to "work hard to stick the landing."

Whoever casually first said "All good things must come to an end" never had to end their favorite thing. While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended. We'll work hard to stick the landing. #ThisIsUs — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) May 14, 2021

Initially debuting on the network back in September 2016, This Is Us follows the lives and families of two parents and their three children in both the past and present. The series has continued to be a standout at the network, and in May 2019, NBC renewed the series through season 6. In the years that have followed, there have been numerous indications that Season 6 would be the last, with Fogelman having hinted at such when speaking to The Los Angeles Times in January 2020.

"I think by the time we're in our sixth season, you'll have a lot of the information about what's happened to this family, and what will be left is some resolution," he said. "I think when the show eventually comes to an end, I think in the best way, it'll be very quiet and normal. That's always been the plan because, at the end of the day, it's a story about this kind of regular family."

At this time, further details about the sixth and final season have not been revealed. In its initial report, THR noted that it seems likely Season 6 will consist of 18 episodes, which would carry This Is Us over the 100-episode threshold that is typically needed to secure a lucrative off-network syndication deal.