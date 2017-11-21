Chrissy Metz Warns Fans About Tonight’s Episode of ‘This Is Us’

If last week’s episode of This Is Us had your emotions reeling, actress Chrissy Metz says the upcoming one will hit you even harder.

Fans narrowly made it through last week’s “Number One” episode, which followed 24 hours in the life of eldest triplet Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) as he hit his lowest point. But at the end of Kevin’s tough day back at his former high school, he learned that his sister Kate (Metz) was suffering even harder — she lost her baby.

This week’s episode, not surprisingly titled “Number Two,” chronicles those same 24 hours in Kate’s life, and Metz warns that fans are in for a depressing hour of television.

“It’s definitely raw, and we see Kate at her most vulnerable,” Metz told Entertainment Weekly. “We’ve not see her this vulnerable yet. She feels very alone in this journey, until she has help from people who really do love her,and she’s just so uncertain about the whole journey because it’s unchartered territory.”

Kate only recently found out she was pregnant, and because it was considered a high-risk pregnancy for her age and weight, she kept it a secret for a while. Only recently did she tell her close family — and a nemesis-turned-friend in her weight loss support group — but now her fear has become her reality.

Metz says that the upcoming episode will follow Kate and Toby through learning of the miscarriage and the aftermath, including the strain it puts on their relationship.

“What’s so great about [the writers] bringing it to light in our show is that nobody knows how to address the situation, nobody knows how to talk about it, no one knows when to talk about it, where to talk about it,” she said. “There’s just a lot of shame surrounding it.”

What Kate has trouble realizing is that she is not along in her pain, Metz adds, “[She’s] feeling that she’s the only one going through it, but your other half actually goes through it too, even though it might not be a physical change. He’s definitely feeling the pain and the grief as well.”

Metz’s warning for fans is echoed by This Is Us executive producer Issac Aptaker, who said that episode will bring to light the tension between Kate and Toby after their loss.

He looked back at when Kate told Toby they were expecting and recalled that Toby urges Kate to abandon her fears and caution about sharing the good news.

“She was being as protective as possible in terms of getting invested in this pregnancy… So, for now, to have to go the other way, there’s certainly a lot of resentment she’s probably going to be feeling toward Toby, about ‘How could you do this? How could you get me excited and now it’s gone?’ ” Aptaker said.

This Is Us airs “Number Two” on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.