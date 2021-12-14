‘This Is Us’ Cast Reveals If They’d Be Open to a Movie After Final Season

This Is Us may be coming to an end, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the cast of the hit NBC drama is ready to bid farewell to their characters for good. With the sixth and final season slated for a Tuesday, Jan. 4 premiere, spelling the beginning of the end for the award-winning show, series stars Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, and Justin Hartley shared that they would be all-in for a This Is Us movie.

The cast opened up about the possibility of continuing the show’s storyline through a movie during a recent sit down with E! News. Sharing their sadness at the show ending, with Moore admitting that she is “going to be a total wreck,” most of the show’s stars said they were open to the idea of a post-series movie, with Sullivan sharing that he “would be on board.” The actor added that he is “always on board for the This Is Us family. I don’t know if it’s gonna happen, but that sounds like a great idea,” quipping that the cast and fans should start that hashtag.” Brown was equally as excited at the thought, telling the outlet that a movie is something he “could definitely see them promoting it. Like, we’ve seen the Sex and the City joints, there’s an Entourage joint, if they can do it, why the hell not?” Moore even revealed that she and her co-stars recently joked about a potential This Is Us reunion down the line, something she said she would be “game to do.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We were laughing the other day with some of the cast, like, all these shows that are getting rebooted, didn’t they just end five, six, seven years ago? Are we going to be doing This Is Us the reboot in six years?” the actress said. “I would be game to do anything that would reunite me with everybody here.”

While there has been no news of a possible This Is Us movie, Ventimiglia cautioned that if one were to come to fruition, fans probably shouldn’t expect to see his character Jack make an appearance. Ventimiglia admitted that he wasn’t sure if a potential movie would involve Jack, the actor pointing out that “by the time they usually get to movies, you know, years have passed. I don’t know if Jack storylines will hold or carry through. You can absolutely tell a Kevin-Randall-Kate story. You can absolutely tell present day stuff.”

Originally premiering back in back in September 2016 and following the lives and families of two parents and their three children in both the past and present, This Is Us has been a fan-favorite series and a standout for NBC. In May of this year, it was announced that the show would end following its sixth season, with creator Dan Fogelman sharing, “whoever casually first said ‘All good things must come to an end’ never had to end their favorite thing.” This Is Us Season 6, the final season, premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.