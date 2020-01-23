Third ‘FBI’ Show Could Be Coming to CBS

CBS could be adding even more FBI to its schedule. The network, which is currently home to procedurals FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, is currently in talks to develop a third series set in the same universe. According to Deadline, co-creator Dick Wolf has always envisioned FBI as a larger franchise, and that they’re working on a third series to debut next season.

At the TCA tour earlier this month, Wolf said that the world of FBI is an “endless trove of stories.”

“There is the FBI and basically all other law enforcement, and it’s an endless trove of stories,” he said. “These are true‑blue people, and we should be honoring them in a variety of ways.”

Wolf is also a major creative force behind both Law & Order and Chicago, so he knows a thing or two about how to create long-lasting legacy series out of otherwise typical police procedurals.

FBI first premiered in Sep. 2018, and features an ensemble cast to tell the story of an elite unit of federal crime solvers at an office in New York City. It became a hit for CBS almost immediately, with an average of 1.1 in Nielsen ratings and 9.3 million viewers per week.

A spinoff was ordered in January of 2019, and a year later, FBI: Most Wanted premiered. The show centers on the special division within the bureau focused on catching the worst of the criminals still at-large. Wolf serves as an executive producer along with Law & Order’s Rene Balcer, Wolf Entertainment’s Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. In its first few weeks, it’s managed to pull in roughly six to seven million viewers per episode.

After FBI got a season renewal last year, CBS entertainment president Kelly Kahl released a statement that said each of “these distinctive shows has made their mark in a variety of ways. Our goals this season were to introduce new series that audiences are passionate about, add more strength to a winning schedule and create more inclusive programming.”

Meanwhile, much of Wolf’s expansive catalog is headed to Peacock, the upcoming streaming service being launched by NBCUniversal. Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Criminal Intent will be exclusive to the new platform, as well as all three of the Chicago shows, which Wolf was paid $300 million for.