‘There’s Something for Everybody’: ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ Cast Preview New Series (Exclusive)

It’s been 12 years since Wizards of Waverly Place ended on Disney Channel, and on Oct. 29, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premieres, bringing the beloved series to a whole new generation. The young cast, consisting of Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, Taylor Cora, and Max Matenko, spoke to PopCulture.com about the highly-anticipated new series. Between new characters, new magic, and much more, there’s going to be a lot to look forward to for fans, both old and new.

Thiele, who plays the eldest son of Justin (David Henrie) and Giada Russo (Mimi Gianopulos), tells PopCulture that the new series will have “some awesome nods to the old show, and it’s gonna have some new pop culture references for the new people. So there’s something for everybody.” There will also be some of the same aspects, as Winter actress Cora shared, “I do think there’s gonna be a lot of a lot of funnies, a lot of magic, I think. A lot of funnies. And I just think the character dynamics are a really big part of the show as well.”

Disney/Eric McCandless

Brown plays Billie, a young and rebellious wizard brought to Justin from Alex (Selena Gomez) in the hopes of him teaching her. It may not be so easy, though, as Brown would describe Billie as “a very rascally, you know, fun, adventurous, wizard-style. I think deep down, she just really wants to be accepted. And before she met the Russos, she never really thought that she would ever once feel in her life equally return love or unconditional love until she met the Russos.”

“They have shown her and are still showing her as the journey goes on, and you can see in the season, kinda like her character development as she’s getting more comfortable and starting to realize, ‘Wow. These people actually care like no one ever has for me,’” Brown continued. “So, I think the way I would describe her is a work in progress. I think that it kind of describes her in a way. She kind of just reminds me of myself a lot. We have a lot in common. Like, I’ll sometimes be basically talking to myself, but in my mind, I’m talking to Billie like she’s actually there. Like, I genuinely connect with her so much and I just feel great to be able to play her. It’s an amazing opportunity.”

Billie is not the only character that will have a familiar vibe to them. Thiele shared that Roman is “a very rule-follower, very good student, and straight-a’s, and he just wants to be exactly like his dad no matter what it takes.” As for his little brother, Milo, Matenko said that he is “kind of like an imaginative and curious type character. He’s not so smart, but he’s pretty athletic, and he cares about his family, but he can be a little older or little brother annoying. You know? And he bickers with, I mean, Roman. He’s kind of like a little brother to Billie, and he’s just kinda like, I don’t really have a relationship with Winter, but it’s kind of like the extra best friend that I’m kinda friends with, too.”

Winter, meanwhile, is “the best friend of Roman and Billie, but I really do like to say that she’s everyone’s best friend and,whether you like it or not,” Cora revealed. “She’s just a super cheery and enthusiastic person and she just always wants to have fun. And she just doesn’t care what anyone thinks about her. She’s, like, fearless.”

(Disney/Lara Solanki) TAYLOR CORA, ALKAIO THIELE, JANICE LEANN BROWN

There is going to be a lot to look forward to with Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, including some “pretty fun new monsters, and Billie’s gonna cause a lot of trouble,” Thiele said. “There’s gonna be some possession that takes place.” Of course, there’s going to be some magic, as Thiele and Matenko joked, but the series is “gonna be a lot of fun with some awesome guest stars and some really cool sets. It’s gonna be very neat,” Thiele continued.

Fans will soon be able to tune in and see for themselves as Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 29, on Disney Channel. The first eight episodes will be streaming on Disney+ the following day.