There's One 'Law & Order: SVU' Alum Who 'Would Love to' Return

As Law & Order: SVU heads into its 25th season, one alum is expressing interest in coming back. During the first two seasons of the NBC drama, Michelle Hurd starred as Junior Detective Monique Jeffries. She was traumatized by a near-death experience, and when she admitted to having sex with a suspect in a previous rape case, she was relieved of active duty. Despite it being over 20 years since she was last on, Hurd told TV Insider she would love to come back.

"I would love to, obviously," Hurd shared. "I'm assuming that every actor that graces the stages of Law & Order would like to visit again. And it was my first series regular out of college. I feel like whenever I see pictures, I'm like, 'Oh my God, that's baby Michelle.' And as an artist, I'd love to see what you can do and bring to life. Plus, I'd love to see where Jeffries would be, and it would be great to see she's like a Supreme Court justice, or she's a judge, or she's a DA."

Season 25 of SVU would certainly be the perfect opportunity to bring back old characters, especially those who are definitely interested. It would be fun to bring back Hurd as Monique Jeffries because it has been way too long, or at the very least, maybe get an update on where she is. It sounds like Hurd already has some ideas on what she wants for Jeffries, and after all that she went through in the first two seasons, she definitely deserves to have such a high position.

Even if Law & Order: SVU was interested in bringing her back, whether for a multi-episode arc or just a fun one-off appearance, that doesn't necessarily mean it would be easy. Michelle Hurd has been quite busy as of late, most recently she's been starring in Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard and the rom-com Anyone But You. She also has three upcoming projects in the works, which would be pretty hard to balance on top of yet another show. However, if it really were to happen and Hurd was 100 percent on board, there's no doubt she wouldn't try to make it happen since it sounds like she really would be open to it.

SVU Season 25 has already seen one major return, with Kelli Giddish reprising her role as Amanda Rollins in the premiere episode to show off her and Carisi's newborn baby. Hopefully, more returns are on the way from previous characters, but for now, fans will just have to watch Law & Order: SVU on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET as part of NBC's 2024 spring schedule to see what happens.