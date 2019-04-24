‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John’s Character Neil Winters Is Officially Dead

The Young and the Restless has officially said goodbye to the late Kristoff St. John‘s onscreen counterpart Neil Winters.

The CBS soap opera kicked off a four-episode story arc on Tuesday, April 23 paying tribute to the actor, who first appeared on the series in 1991, and during the episode, the series’ characters learned that Neil had died.

News of Neil’s death was first learned by his son, Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), who came down the stairs crying after presumably learning of his father’s death. Later in the episode he could be seen telling his sister, Lili Winters (Christel Khalil), the news, though fans were unable to hear the conversation due to somber music that began to play.

Currently, details surrounding the character’s death are not known, though they are expected to be revealed throughout the week as the story arc continues.

St. John passed away on Feb. 3 from hypertrophic heart disease by way of alcohol abuse. He was 52.

After news of his death broke, the long running soap opera released a statement mourning St. John, who had appeared on the series for 27 years as the beloved the struggling alcoholic and ladies man Neil Winters, a role that earned him 10 NAACP Image Awards, nine daytime Emmy nominations, and, in 1992, a Daytime Emmy for outstanding younger actor in a drama series.

“The news of Kristoff St. John’s passing is heartbreaking. He was a very talented actor and an even better person,” the statement began. “For those of us who were fortunate enough to work with him on The Young and the Restless for the last 27 years, he was a beloved friend whose smile and infectious laugh made every day on set a joy and made audiences love him. On behalf of the Y&R cast and crew, CBS and Sony Pictures Television, we offer our heartfelt sympathy to his family and loved ones.”

CBS later announced that The Young and the Restless was in the process of developing “a storyline that pays tribute to both Kristoff and his character.”

That storyline is set to bring together much of the cast, including returning alumni Christel Khalil, Eileen Davidson, and Shemar Moore, who portrayed Neil Winters’ half-brother Malcolm Winters until his exit in 2014.

The four-episode story arc is set to conclude on Friday, April 26, and will be followed on Monday, April 29 with a special paying tribute to the late actor. The special will feature clips from the late actor’s time on the soap opera as well as current and former cast members sharing memories of him.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays at 11:30 a.m. ET on CBS.