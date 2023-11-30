'Young and the Restless' Star to Return to Show Following 1999 Exit

A familiar face is back in Genoa City. J. Eddie Peck, who was last seen on the long-running CBS soap opera in 1999, has reprised his role as Cole Howard, the actor officially returning to The Young and The Restless earlier this month.

Peck made his debut on the beloved soap in 1993. His character, Cole, is the son of Eve Howard and Rick Daro and the father of Eve Nicole Howard with his ex-wife, Victoria Newman. He remained on the show through 1999 and had been absent ever since, with plans to break that 24-year absence put in place when someone from The Young and the Restless' casting department called Peck shortly after rumors of his possible return surfaced.

"I was having coffee on the patio with my wife and my phone rings. I looked down at the number and I'm like, 'Wait a minute. That's the Y&R office.' I answered the phone and it's Matt from Casting and he says, 'J. Eddie, have you checked your email? Because we sent you an email yesterday and you didn't respond.'" Peck recalled to Soap Opera Digest. "So I looked in my spam [folder] and there was the email that said, 'Hey J. Eddie, we're interested in knowing if you would like to reprise your role of Cole Howard.' I turned to my wife and I was laughing and crying at the same time. The irony was just so funny. Here I had been discounting the rumors and now I was being asked to come back!"

Although Peck said he "didn't know any story details and for how many episodes," he said he was "elated" to be returning to The Young & the Restless after such a long break. The actor shared, "I love the daytime medium. I've worked in film and episodic but I've always loved soaps because of the family atmosphere, not only with your cast and crew, but also with the audience as well... I'm just thrilled to get an invitation to come back."

After news of his return was confirmed on Nov. 17, Peck went on to appear back on screens the following week, returning to Genoa City as Victoria held a surprise reunion with her ex-husband. The actor told Soap Opera Digest of his character, "he's just the same as he always was. He's still a good guy with a very soft spot for the people who he cares about in his life... Wherever they take Cole, I am ready for the ride. I guarantee I'm having more fun than probably anyone else."