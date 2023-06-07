'The Wonder Years' Reveals Major Guest Stars for Season 2

The second season of The Wonder Years finally premieres next week, and along with the summer of 1969, the Williams family will be basking in the glow of superstar guest stars. The ABC reboot will be seeing some pretty famous faces throughout its sophomore season, and they will all play a vital role in the Williams' summer, at least according to The Wonder Years trailer. From legendary R&B singer Patti LaBelle to Scrubs alum Donald Faison to The Resident star Malcolm-Jamal Warner and many, many more, The Wonder Years is proving that they are going bigger and better for Season 2. With just days left until the new episodes finally premiere, take a look at who all will be joining the family for their unforgettable summer.

Tituss Burgess (Photo: Matt Miller/ABC via Getty Images) Actor and singer Tituss Burgess is making his way from the Broadway stage to the TV stage with his upcoming guest appearance on The Wonder Years. Variety reports he is set to portray drag performer Lonnie, who has Southern roots, which is fitting for the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt vet, considering he's from Georgia. Lonnie befriends Bill and Dean while the two are in New York, meaning that it's going to be quite an entertaining run-in.

Patti LaBelle (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)) Perhaps one of the coolest guest appearances, the Godmother of Soul, Patti LaBelle, will be joining the Williams family and appearing as Bill's mother, Shirley, in a two-episode arc. According to Deadline, Shirley is "as sweet as can be" and a choir director. However, she does have a different side when members of the choir don't hit all the right notes.

Donald Faison (Photo: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images) Scrubs alum Donald Faison is taking his comedy talents to The Wonder Years. The actor is set to appear as Terrence, Cliff's "gregarious" real estate agent frat brother who tries to push Cliff to be among one of the first Black families to buy a house in the all-white neighborhood Eastdale.

Phoebe Robinson (Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for The American Heart Association) Triple threat comedian, New York Times best-selling author, and actress Phoebe Robinson is also coming to The Wonder Years this summer. Fresh off her series, Everything's Trash, Lillian's younger sister and Dean and Kim's favorite aunt, Jackie. She is a mischief maker and rule-breaker, which could explain why she's such a favorite with the Williams kids.

Bradley Whitford Emmy winner Bradley Whitford has an extensive filmography in both film and TV, and soon, he will be able to add The Wonder Years reboot to that list. The West Wing alum will portray Dean's music teacher, Alan, who knows a lot about the jazz music scene, and even surprises Bill when it comes to it.

Jack McBrayer (Photo: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images) Comedian Jack McBrayer is coming to The Wonder Years! The 30 Rock alum will be appearing in the ABC series, but no details have been released about his role. Considering the types of roles he has done, as he was most recently in the now-canceled Call Me Kat and The Conners, whatever role it is will surely get the audience laughing.