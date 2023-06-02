'The Wonder Years' Season 2: ABC Releases Trailer Ahead of Premiere

The highly-anticipated second season of ABC's The Wonder Years will be coming out later this month, and the network has released a new trailer. It's been over a year since the first season wrapped airing, meaning that fans have been waiting a long time to be reunited with the Williams family, but the wait will be worth it if the trailer is anything to go off of.

It may be the summer of 2023 in the real world, but on The Wonder Years, it's going to be the summer of 1969, as older Dean narrates that the summer months will bring barbeques, games, and "unforgettable" family vacations, with Disneyland included on the list. What will be on the list as well is some pretty big guest stars, including Tituss Burgess, Patti LaBelle, Donald Faison, Phoebe Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Jack McBrayer, and Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

From the looks of the trailer, there will be a lot that will be going down in the new season, and fans should be pretty excited. It's been a long wait for the new episodes, but it seems like it actually worked out pretty well since the season will be airing during the summer. With only a couple of weeks left until Season 2 finally premieres, it's going to be the perfect way to kick off summer because, really, there is no better way to do it.

While a reboot of the beloved dramedy from the late '80s and early '90s, The Wonder Years has made a name for itself and received raved reviews with the first season alone. It wouldn't be surprising if the second season received the same amount of love or even more, and that's aside from the fact that there will be a decent list of famous guest stars. It will also be interesting to see how that Disneyland episode goes, considering Disneyland in the 1969 is very different compared to Disneyland in 2023, but that's just another thing to look forward to.

The Wonder Years stars Elisha "EJ" Williams, Don Cheadle, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Amari O'Neil, Julian Lerner, and Milan Ray. Original series star Fred Savage previously served as director and executive producer alongside creator Saladin K. Patterson, Lee Daniels, and Marc Velez. With a stacked ensemble cast, the series' second season is going to be bigger and better than ever, and fans should tune in on Wednesday, June 14 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.