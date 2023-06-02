'The Wonder Years' Season 2: When It's Coming out and More Info to Know

In just less than two weeks, the Williams family will be back in the highly-anticipated and long-awaited second season of ABC's The Wonder Years. Season 1 ended in May 2022, meaning it's been over a year since the series was last on, and the wait will surely be worth it as the Williams navigate the summer of 1969. Season 2 of The Wonder Years will be bigger and better than the first season, and there is going to be a lot that will be going on. From trips to Disneyland to mega guest stars and more, it's a season that won't want to be missed. Take a look at everything there is to know about the upcoming season of The Wonder Years reboot on ABC.

Premiere Date (Photo: ABC/Matt Miller) Season 2 of The Wonder Years will be coming to ABC on Wednesday, June 14 at 9 p.m. ET, and it will be on for an hour in celebration of the premiere, rather than just a half hour. It is actually the only scripted series on the network's summer lineup and will be following Judge Steve Harvey on Wednesday nights.

'The Wonder Years' Season 2 Trailer Earlier this week, ABC released the trailer for the second season of The Wonder Years, which previews the Williams' summer, filled with barbeques, games, and unforgettable vacations that include a trip to Disneyland. It also teases some pretty big guest stars that will be swinging by 1969, and just from the looks of the trailer, it's going to be a fun season.

The Cast (Photo: ABC/Matt Sayles) The regular cast from Season 1 is expected to return for the second season. Amari O'Neil (Cory Long), Milan Ray (Keisa Clemmons), Laura Kariuki (Kim Williams), Elisha Williams (Dean Williams), Saycon Sengbloh (Lillian Williams), Julian Lerner (Brad Harper), and Dulé Hill (Bill Williams), as well as Don Cheadle as older Dean, will all be returning. The Wonder Years will also be seeing some guest stars, which brings us to the next slide.

Guest Stars (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)) The second season of The Wonder Years will be welcoming a plethora of superstar guests. Patti Labelle will be recurring as Bill's mother, Shirley Williams, a church choir director. While "sweet as she can be," she "has another side to her when choir members don't quite hit the right notes," Deadline reported. Wayne Brady will be playing Bill's older brother Melvin, a "blowhard who is super-successful and insufferably smug about it," Variety stated. Tituss Burgess will play drag performer Lonnie, who has southern roots and befriends Bill and Dean while the two are in New York. Scrubs alum Donald Faison, meanwhile, will play Cliff's frat brother and real estate agent Terrence who has been pushing for Cliff to be among the first Black families to buy a house in the all-white neighborhood Eastdale. Phoebe Robinson will portray Lillian's younger sister Jackie, Kim and Dean's favorite aunt, although she's a mischief maker and a rule breaker. Last but not least, Bradley Whitford will portray Dean's music teacher Alan, who also is knowledgeable about the jazz music scene. Other guest stars include Jack McBrayer and Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

'The Wonder Years' — Official Synopsis for Season 2, Episode 1 "One Small Step" (Photo: ABC/Matt Miller) "It's the summer of 1969, and Dean and Bill are experiencing new walks of life in New York City where Dean has tagged along for Bill's career-making songwriting gig. Back in Montgomery, Lilian's infamous sister, Jackie, pays a memorable visit." Airing Wednesday, June 14 at 9 p.m. ET.