'The Winchesters' Not Dead Yet, 'Supernatural' Spinoff Trying to Find New Home

Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters was canceled after a single season, and while fans are not happy about it, they shouldn't give up hope so easily. Deadline reports that the show's studio, Warner Bros. Television, has made plans to aggressively shop the supernatural drama elsewhere. And despite Jensen Ackles signing a new deal with Amazon, the Supernatural alum, who also executive produces The Winchesters, helped launch a #SaveTheWinchesters campaign on social media that has gone viral.

Considering Supernatural was initially planned as a five-season series, only to go on for an additional 10 seasons because of the fans, it wouldn't be surprising if The Winchesters were to get in a similar situation. The fact that WB jumped so fast on shopping it around shows how much they genuinely care about The Winchesters, as well as Jensen Ackles and the cast, which always helps moves things further along, not to mention the legion of fans taking part in the campaign.

Since The Winchesters is currently streaming on HBO Max, soon-to-be-called Max, that would be the prequel's best chance at a new home. Even though Supernatural is streaming on Netflix, The Winchesters would still be surrounded by newer CW shows, plus with the streamer being a subsidiary of WarnerMedia Direct, LLC, it would likely be WB's first line of defense when it comes to finding a new home.

It's hard to predict whether or not The Winchesters will find a new home. Of course, there's always hope that it will and that a second season will happen, but with how strict networks and platforms have become when it comes to their shows in terms of cost and ratings, and other factors, it may not be as easy as some would think. However, as long as Warner Bros. keeps shopping the series and fans keep on the #SaveTheWinchesters campaign, anything is possible.

The Winchesters premiered last fall on The CW, just over two years after Supernatural ended. The 13-episode first season ended its run back in March, so fans have been waiting a long time for any news on its future. While it wasn't particularly good news, fans no longer have to wait in agony, though they do still have to hope that it will get picked up elsewhere. However, the finale did end on a way that had a lot of closure and no cliffhanger, making it a satisfying ending in the event of a cancellation, yet still keeping a few loose ends in case of a second season. Though hopefully, we'll be getting more stories in the form of a Season 2 in the future.