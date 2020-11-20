'Supernatural': Emotional Series Finale Outrages Fans

Thursday night's Supernatural series finale left fans divided. The culmination of 15 seasons and dozens of episodes, "Carry On" proved to be an emotional rollercoaster that some viewers felt wasn't a deserving ending for the hit CW show, some so outraged that they even compared it to the much-hated Game of Thrones Series finale. Warning: This post contained spoilers for Supernatural Season 15, Episode 20, "Carry On." The show's final hour — its 327th episode in total — kicked off with a standard vampire hunt gone wrong. As the Winchester brothers fought off the literal bloodsuckers, Dean (Jensen Ackles) was impaled on a piece of rebar sticking out of a wall during the fight. Although he has survived dying and going to hell, and numerous other things in the past, this proved unsurvivable, and after delivering an emotional monologue, Dean succumbed to his injuries roughly halfway through the episode. His death sent shockwaves through the Supernatural fandom, who have spent years watching the Winchester brothers fight off evil and survive. As Dean took his last breath, and as the remaining minutes of the episode continued, many took to social media to express their outrage, blasting the series and what they viewed as an unfitting ending.

the writers are going to HELL for this ! #Supernatural pic.twitter.com/elwTGs54YQ — jen ♡ (@softxiris) November 20, 2020 game of thrones: i can do the worst series finale ever cw sueprnatural: HOLD MY BEER BITCH — selina ✰ castiel forever (@angelsimpala67) November 20, 2020 "Hey, I'm not leaving you," Dean said to Sam (Jared Padalecki) after being impaled. "I'm gonna be with you. Right here. Every day. Every day you're out there and living and you're fighting – because you always keep fighting, you hear me? I'll be there. Every step… We had one hell of a ride, man."

some hot takes from tumblr #Supernatural pic.twitter.com/TRGqlT5KMv — Ethan ༄ Stealing Sam's Old Man Wig (@RainyyDitz) November 20, 2020 I don't know why I'm even surprised anymore tbh #Supernatural pic.twitter.com/WAAyFZRDJe — melody (@melophones) November 20, 2020 Dean was later shown in heaven, which, on Supernatural at least, is a beautiful forest. He was reunited with Bobby Singer and "Baby," his 1967 Chevy Impala, which he drove along one of the long heavenly roads with "Carry On Wayward Son" playing.

jensen was so right for hating this episode we should've listened #supernatural — mads ❁ | spn spoilers (@sIvthrins) November 20, 2020 THIS IS SO STUPID #Supernatural #CastielForever — jo ミ☆ spn spoliers (@erodahood) November 20, 2020 As Dean drove, viewers watched Sam's life on Earth. He gets married and has a son that he names Dean, and he ultimately grows old, the series eventually showing him in a hospital bed in the family's living room as an old man. He also dies and ends up in heaven, where he is reunited with his brother.

all of it. lmaoooo#Supernatural pic.twitter.com/pyWqyGu9Rr — Drula loves Cas 💙 (@CasIsLoved) November 20, 2020 That finale sucked the life out of me. I think that was the worst finale I've ever seen; idk how I'm gonna process this I'm just walking around like this:#Supernatural pic.twitter.com/mjdFb3VmAH — a Failure (@TheBiDumbass) November 20, 2020 While fans may not have been happy with the ending, Supernatural creator Eric Kripke told Entertainment Weekly that he felt it was "the best possible ending for the show." Kripke said that he had "a long talk" with Ackles and co-showrunners Andrew Dabb and Bob Singler about the ending.

after fifteen seasons of hunting otherworldly mythical creatures and celestial beings and literal god. dean dies of tetanus. — botw lockdown (@fkatones) November 20, 2020 game of thrones seeing supernatural take the title of worst tv show ending of all time #Supernatural pic.twitter.com/9lBKRJ077N — ًem I SPN SPOILERS (@destihell) November 20, 2020 "It was interesting, they pitched it to me and I went off to think about it for a couple days, and admittedly, me being me, I spent some time thinking, 'OK, is there any other ending I would pitch back that I think is better?'" he recalled. "And I spent a couple days trying to chase down a couple avenues and couldn't come up with anything better. So I went back and I was like, 'Guys I think it's the right one.'"

the only redeemable aspect about the finale is the memes tbh #Supernatural #destiel #SPN pic.twitter.com/snyT36AtsL — Person of earth (@SoundlessJar) November 20, 2020 people that stopped watching this show years ago were so big brained #Supernatural — chris is disgusted (@kvngstiel) November 20, 2020 "There's some substance to it but there's something emotional," he added. "I think there's a positive energy around it."