'The Winchesters' Crew Member Was Struck by Lightning While Filming, New Lawsuit Reveals

The Winchesters may be over, but it's not stopping a crew member from suing. According to The Hollywood Reporter, first assistant camera operator Bryan DeLorenzo is suing Warner Bros. for ignorance of safety rules. The complaint filed states that the Supernatural prequel was filming in Louisiana last year during a heavy rainstorm. While filming was stalled for a bit because of the weather conditions, director John Showalter allegedly changed the scene to a rain shoot so filming could continue.

Although DeLorenzo had questioned whether it was safe, Showalter directed the crew to continue filming. The complaint states that "within ten minutes of this conversation, Plaintiff was standing next to a camera when a loud 'boom' occurred." DeLorezno then "saw a bright white light, and then lightning struck him, knocking him unconscious," and he had to go to the ER.

According to the suit, production has to shut down immediately if lightning strikes within a six-mile radius of the set. Production cannot continue until at least 30 minutes after the lightning passes. When Bryan DeLorezno brought up safety procedures when shooting during bad weather with the production coordinator and safety officers at Warner Bros., they allegedly told him to download weather apps and purchase lightning detector products.

Not only is DeLorenzo claiming compensatory and punitive damages for injuries, distress, and a few other factors, but he also names Warner Bros. The CW, and Supernatural's Jensen Ackles, who executive produced The Winchesters. Neither the studio, network,n or Ackles have commented on the suit. It doesn't sound like DeLorenzo is backing down, and he does not sound happy for having to deal with it in the first place.

The Winchesters premiered in the fall of 2022 on The CW. The series serves as a prequel to Supernatural that centers on the origin story of Sam and Dean's parents, John Winchester and Mary Campbell, but with a twist. The Season 1 finale aired last March and was officially canceled in May. Even despite trying to shop the series around to a new home, no network or platform picked it up. Luckily, The Winchesters didn't end on any cliffhanger and answered why Jensen Ackles' Dean was in their time. Hopefully, this isn't the end of the Supernatural franchise. But if it does come back in the future, maybe they can work on those safety protocols just a little bit more.