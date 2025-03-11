‘White Lotus’ Fans Divided Over Theme Song Change for Season 3

Some fans of HBO’s hit drama The White Lotus have been upset with the new season—but not for the reason you might think.

In the first two seasons of White Lotus, the theme songs were almost as popular as the show itself. Season 1’s theme, Aloha!, was more tropical, while season 2’s theme, Renaissance, sounds more regal and elegant, but both theme songs center around the same eerie vocal riff. Fans of the series were devastated when season 3’s theme song, Enlightenment, contained no vocals at all.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The only thing America can agree on right now is that the White Lotus season 3 theme song is NOT it,” one user wrote on Twitter/X.

The only thing America can agree on right now is that the white lotus season 3 theme song is NOT it — Victoria pearlman (@VPearlman) February 17, 2025

“They changed the White Lotus theme song?? Why doesn’t hbo just punch me in the f–king face next time instead,” another user posted. “the new white lotus theme song is [series creator] Mike White’s first miss,” yet another wrote.

However, not everyone hates it, with some even calling it an improvement on the originals.

“S3 theme song is so much better than 1 or 2 by FAR,” someone said. “The new White Lotus theme song grew on you huh? Yeah it did. Don’t lie. It kinda goes,” another person posted.

A musician even posted their own remix to the season 3 intro, which added the original vocal riff to the new season’s song.

petition to change the white lotus season 3 theme song to this, sign up below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zZ6YamqqqT — SOFI TUKKER (@sofitukker) February 20, 2025

The White Lotus airs Sundays on HBO at 9 PM.