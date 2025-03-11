‘The White Lotus’: Rick Finally Spills His Secret in Episode 4

Sunday’s episode of The White Lotus was an eventful one. Not only do we get our first look at Timothy holding this season’s literal Chekov’s gun (if it’s not a misdirect) and confirmation that series villain Greg is plotting something nefarious once again, but we finally—finally!—learn what Walton Goggins’ character Rick is up to.

Following his girlfriend Chelsea’s nearly-lethal snake bite in episode 3, she’s convinced she’s destined to die on their trip. “This could be some Final Destination sh-t,” she hilariously cries. Somehow, she decides that the best course of action in the face of her possible impending death is for her and Rick to get on a yacht with the other hotel guests, and on the boat she finally presses Rick for answers on why they’re in Thailand.

“We’re here because the dude who murdered my father owns this hotel,” he confesses. “My father was here trying to do the right thing and one day he disappeared, and they never found him. My mother told me the name of the guy who did it and he owns this hotel, and half of f–king Thailand.”

“Isn’t this a bit too ‘you killed my father, prepare to die?’” Chelsea quips before embracing him, referencing the classic line from the 1987 film The Princess Bride.

This explains why Rick was so anxious to get close to Sritala Hollinger, who is the wife of the hotel’s owner. We already know her husband is played by Scott Glenn, who is well-known for his iconic action roles, which seems to suggests even with his old age that his eventual showdown with Goggins’ character will be action-packed.

The White Lotus airs every Sunday on HBO at 9 PM.