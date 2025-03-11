‘The White Lotus’ Season 3, Episode 5 Preview Revealed

The new season of The White Lotus feels like a powder keg that’s ready to explode, and the preview for next week’s episode promises some fireworks—literally.

Play video

The fifth episode of the wildly popular HBO drama seems it will finally execute on all of this season’s developing storylines, including the financial distress of embezzler Timothy Ratliff, the sexual frustration of his two sons, Rick Hatchett’s maybe-assassination attempt on the hotel’s owner after the discovery of Rick’s tragic past, the incompetence of hotel security guard Gaitok, the inevitable showdown between Greg and Belinda, and the adventures of our three older ladies Kate, Laurie and Jaclyn.

When we last left off with our hotel guests, Timothy Ratliff stole Gaitok’s gun and was feeling maybe-suicidal, Saxon and Lochlan Ratliff were on board a private yacht with various women, the trio of older ladies were hanging out with sexy hotel masseuse Valentin and his suspicious Russian friends at a club outside of the hotel, “Gary” (Greg) and Belinda were finally aware of their proximity to each other, and Rick was flying out to Bangkok to confront the hotel’s owner Jim Hollinger after the reveal that Hollinger was responsible for his father’s death.

In the preview, Gaitok confronts the elder Ratliff, saying “I cannot find something. I think you have it.” A girl tells the youngest Ratliff, Lochlan, that “everyone gets laid” at the party he’s attending. And, most importantly, Belinda explains the situation with Greg and his dead wife to her Thai Lotus counterpart Pornchai while yelling “plot twist!”. It seems the wheels are finally turning over in Thailand.

The White Lotus airs on HBO every Sunday at 9 PM.