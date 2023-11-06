Paddy Moriarty Disappeared in a Town of 11 People — New HBO Documentary Searches for Answers

Nearly six years after Paddy Moriarty and his dog Kellie disappeared without a trace, a new HBO documentary is searching for answers. Now available to stream, Last Stop Larrimah delves into the mysterious unsolved disappearance that rocked the small town in the Northern Territory of Australia with a population of just 11 people and stumped even the police.

"Nestled deep in the Australian Outback is the remote town of Larrimah and its 11 eccentric residents. When Paddy Moriarty and his dog Kellie left the local pub and vanished in December of 2017, a long history of infighting is unveiled as the remaining residents become suspects in an unfolding investigation that leads to Paddy being declared dead," a synopsis for the documentary reads. "The documentary, told in five chapters, shines a light on Larrimah's quirky history and how the town's once close-knit and jubilant residents brought about their own fate."

Last Stop Larrimah features interviews with those close to the case, including Barry Sharpe, the owner of the Larrimah Hotel & Pub and a beefy pet crocodile; Karl and Bobbie Roth, the husband and wife who ran the local fire and rescue team and bitter rivals of Barry; Karen and Mark Rayner, the two newest and youngest residents of Larrimah; Richard Simpson, the bartender who works for Barry; and Lenny Hodson, Larrimah's oldest resident at 81-years-old. Fran Hodgetts, a local café and tea room owner became a key person of interest, is also a participant.

The latest addition to the true crime genre, Last Stop Larrimah has been praised by both critics and audience members. On Rotten Tomatoes, the documentary holds an 85% critics score and 93% audience score, making it fresh in both ratings. Writing for AIPT, Nathaniel Muir said, "Last Stop Larrimah makes a strong case for best true crime documentary of the year." Rohan Naahar wrote for The Indian Express that the documentary is "a fascinating document about life on the fringes of society; a movie that examines themes as old as storytelling itself – jealousy, anger, betrayal."

Last Stop Larrimah had its world premiere at South by Southwest in March before it was released by HBO in October. It is now available to stream on Max. The documentary directed and executive produced by Thomas Tancred, with Mark Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Jay Duplass, and Stephen Cash also executive producing. Sean Bradley and Rebecca Saunders produce.