'Winning Time' Canceled at HBO After Season 2 Finale

HBO just revealed the fate of one of its most popular shows. On Sunday night, the network confirmed that it has canceled Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty after two seasons. The timing of the announcement was interesting and surprising considering HBO aired the Season 2 finale on Sunday night.

Sali Richardson-Whitfield, who directed three episodes of Winning Time including the now-series finale, went to Instagram to react to the news. "When you give it everything you've got, you can have no regrets. I hope you enjoy the last episode of [Winning Time]," she wrote on Instagram. I am sure I will do many more hours of TV and hopefully many features in my future, but I can say that at this moment in time I am most proud of the work we did on this masterful show.

Winning Time co-creator Max Borenstein went to social media and wrote, "Not the ending that we had in mind. But nothing but gratitude and love," there was no reason given as to why HBO canceled Winning Time, but there have been many shows canceled due to the actors and writers strike. Jeff Pearlman, the author who wrote the book that inspired Winning Time, showed concern about the show's future last month.

"I'm telling you — the future of Winning Time hangs in the balance," Pearlman wrote in a social media post in August. "We need viewers. The strikes are crippling. Please help spread the word. Season 2 is amazing. But ... HBO is big on [Winning Time]." In another post, Pearlman added, "And, to be blunt, I'm worried there won't be a season three. And it's not about me. I'm fine. It's about a cast of amazing young actors who live this. So, seriously, tell your friends to support Winning Time' and show [HBO] you want it to continue."

Winning Time took a look at the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s. The first season of the show was all about the Lakers' 1979-80 season, while Season 2 focused on the team from 1980-1984. The cast of Winning Time includes John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Adrien Brody, Jason Clarke, Gaby Hoffmann, Jason Segel, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, McCabe Slye, Thomas Mann, Gillian Jacobs, with Michael Chiklis and Rob Morgan.