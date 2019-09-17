‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Renewed for Two More Seasons

Despite previous rumors indicating that the future of the show was in jeopardy, it’s been officially announced that The Wendy Williams Show has been renewed for two more seasons. According to Deadline, the show will now remain on the air with Fox Television stations thru the 2021-2022 TV season. Williams issued a statement regarding the renewal news, saying, “I want to tell Fox and all of our stations today how much their support and confidence means to me. They should know we will never stop working very hard to bring our dedicated Wendy Watchers and audience ‘co-hosts’ the freshest national daytime television! I [love] you for watching!”

Frank Cicha, EVP Programming at Fox Television Stations, also commented on the news, stating, “Wendy is family to us, and post-AM news, her program jumpstarts the day in our markets. Plus, she’s got enough wigs to make sure the show never gets stale.”

“Wendy’s enduring demo strength is matched only by its unwavering support among our valued station partners. Fox, which has been there from the start, remains a big believer in the power of Wendy to deliver the goods and keep its important morning news block viewers from going anywhere,” Debmar-Mercury co-Presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus added.

“The Wendy Williams Show” has officially been renewed into the 2021-22 season by Fox Television Stations. 📺 Congratulations, @WendyWilliams! 🍾 pic.twitter.com/BR1UnnItvZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 16, 2019

Rumors about The Wendy Williams Show potentially being canceled surfaced in August, just after the show wrapped up its 10th season. Page Six reported that a source close to the show stated that employees were concerned about its future, and that some were already looking for other jobs.

“Staff are all celebrating what was one of the most difficult seasons over the 10 years of the show,” the source told the outlet exclusively, “because of Wendy’s health, rehab, her fractured shoulder, the sober-living facility, her husband’s infidelity … and the divorce announcement.”

“They are all well aware that all they have is Season 11 left, that’s guaranteed, but until [production company] Debmar-Mercury announces that they are renewing additional seasons beyond the next season, some staff have begun searching for jobs,” the insider added.

A spokesperson for the show commented on the cancellation rumors, saying, “Wendy and her staff are closer than ever. Last night was a great celebration to wrap up the show’s 10th season and everyone is excited to come back for the 11th season on September 16.”

Williams herself also later addressed the notion of her show ending soon, telling TMZ, “The show will be on for until I say ‘No.’ And I’m not ready to go.”

