'Superman & Lois' Season 3 Will End on Cliffhanger Despite Poor Renewal Chances

The future of Superman & Lois still hangs in the balance, and with The CW likely renewing only one or two more shows out of three, it's not looking good. Even so, the upcoming season finale, set to air at the end of June, will end on a cliffhanger. CW president Brad Schwartz previewed the finale to TVLine, admitting that the end of the season is amazing, but it will definitely keep fans on the edge of their seats until the very last second.

"The ending this season is amazing," Schwartz shared. "You've got some Lex Luthor in there… I don't want to give any spoilers, but the end of the season is great — and it's got a bit of a cliffhanger."

With just a handful of episodes left, the remaining batch will likely lead up to the season finale, and right now, it can be just about anything. It is disappointing to hear that the season will end on a cliffhanger, especially since the show's future is unknown. Series ending on cliffhangers is never fun, and with a show like Superman & Lois that is always leaving fans on the edge, it will definitely end in a big way.

While Superman & Lois is one of The CW's highest-rated series, it is one of the most expensive to make and definitely the most expensive out of the three still awaiting their fates. It is possible that if The CW doesn't pick up the series, it could move to HBO Max. The streamer is home to plenty of DC titles, and the first two seasons are even streaming on the platform. This could also give the show an even bigger budget and open up its audiences.

There is no telling what way The CW will move when it comes to Superman & Lois' future. James Gunn did make it seem like there are still at least a couple of more seasons left of the series, so there shouldn't be any need to worry unless that has since changed. Hopefully, The CW will make their decisions soon, but for now, new episodes air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW, with the finale airing on Tuesday, June 27.