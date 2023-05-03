'Superman & Lois' Season 3: Where It Stands as TV Writers Strike Begins

The WGA strike may have just started, but it has already caused productions to pause, however, The CW's Superman & Lois shouldn't be affected. According to TVLine, the third season of the superhero series has completed filming, meaning that all episodes should air as scheduled since there is nothing stopping it. This shouldn't come as a surprise since many series are wrapped for the season, but considering Superman & Lois is still airing through the end of June, fans are able to breathe a sigh of relief.

Season 3 of Superman & Lois premiered in March, just a few months away from being off for a full year. The season will have 13 episodes, and while a short season is usually cause for panic or concern since some fans miss the longer seasons, it seems like it's definitely in fans' favor this time around. Thanks to the shortened season, which is only two episodes short of the episode numbers for Seasons 1 and 2, there is no worry that the Smallville gang will be cut even shorter because filming has already finished.

However, just because Season 3 won't be affected doesn't mean the series will get the same treatment beyond the third season. Superman & Lois is still one of several CW shows in danger of cancellation, and assuming the network does end up renewing it, there's no telling how long the strike will last. Some are predicting it could go through the summer, which will greatly impact the fall TV lineup. Right now, it's best to just focus on Season 3 and hope for a Season 4, no matter how long it may take.

There are still six episodes left to air of Superman & Lois for this season, and knowing that they won't be affected at all by the writers' strike will make fans very relieved. Plus, the Kents may have a bigger villain on their hands that isn't the studio, and that is Bruno Manheim. It's going to be interesting to see how Clark and Lois deal with him, especially with Lois' cancer, which has been quite a heartbreaking storyline. At the very least, we should have a confirmation on a fourth season before the Season 3 finale airs, so by that time, we'll know that, cliffhanger or not, whether Superman & Lois will be returning for next season. Even if it is delayed.