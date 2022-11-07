'The Walking Dead' Star Medina Senghore Talks Negan's Big Moment in Sunday's Episode (Exclusive)

Medina Senghore plays Annie in The Walking Dead, and her character is the wife of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). In the latest episode that aired on AMC this past Sunday, Negan made a big move and attempted to sacrifice himself to save the group who is imprisoned by the Commonwealth. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Senghore talked about the moment and whether the group can fully trust Negan.

"I think Ezekiel stepping forward in that moment wasn't so much about his faith in Negan as it was just a part of his internal morality," Senghore exclusively told PopCulture. "And what he was and was not willing to watch the warden do. And him wanting to eradicate that kind of evil. And of course, recognizing just strategically, this is the moment that will mobilize people. And they were looking for that opportunity, how can we mobilize people? But does that mean all things are forgotten? And the way he came at Negan when they had those conversations, that was fire. He got his ass. I don't think Ezekiel's done with Negan at all."

(Photo: Jace Downs/AMC)

While Ezekiel has doubts about Negan, Annie has a strong bond with the former villain. Although little is known about how Annie and Negan met, the two love each other very much and are expecting a child together. But why do Annie and Negan have this bond that seems unbreakable?

"I think part of why they have such a strong bond is because their relationship is built on total honesty," she said. "Like that scene when Annie meets Maggie and she tells Maggie, 'He told me everything,' I think that is 100% true. And I think their love for each other is, it's really rooted in who they are today and who they're becoming, even as they struggle to survive."

"And I think it's really complex for Maggie because part of what makes Negan such a great protector is tied to also the flaw that he's trying to overcome. That's really complex to be with someone who's like, 'Look, I know that I'll survive with you as my partner, but I also know the lengths you're capable of going to to help us survive. And my investment in your soul wants you to not go there.' And so it's like there's an internal paradox. You take the whole person."

With Annie being one of the new characters of the series, Senghore did what she could to fit in. And it's an easy transition since she was working closely with Morgan. "He's just so easy and laid back and chill that there's no barrier, there's no friction," Senghore said. "He's a really calming, grounding presence. And the actors who've been on this show for the long haul, for a really long time, they're like a cement a center in all of the chaos with all the guest stars coming in and out and all of the extras. And the sets can be really unwieldy. You look to the energy and there's like an unspoken leadership from the veterans on the show. And so yeah, he just, he really made it easy to drop in as a newbie to a cast that's been doing this for so long."