‘The Walking Dead’ Star Jeffrey Dean Morgan Teases Intense Scene Between Negan and Maggie

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has teased an intense scene between his character Negan and Lauren Cohan’s Maggie.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Morgan shared that both he and Cohan were “excited to have the opportunity to work together because other than the initial meet with her in clearing on her knees” he actually “never had the chance to do anything with Lauren.”

“These two characters, her especially, have been waiting a long time to have a little one-on-one time,” he continued. “And Negan knows it. Negan knows that she’s been looking for him and he’s waiting on her.”

“When they get together, it’s very intense. It’s very emotional,” Morgan went on to say. “I think the audience is gonna get goosebumps. It’s very heavy.”

The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang also commented on the meeting of the two characters as well, saying that she got chills from just their work while “sitting there [and] watching” the scene. “I love the writing, but also their performances are so incredible and moving and surprising,” Kang added.

As far as Negan and what is going through his head now that he’s a solitary confinement captive, Morgan opened up and shared how the villainous character is feeling.

“He has always been in control and that has been completely stripped from him, from every angle. Also, he’s not able to talk to anyone. He may get up some gusto for a couple of moments with Rick because I think he, unlike anyone else on this show is ever gonna do, gets under Rick’s skin and he will still find a way to push his buttons,” he shared. “But when Negan is alone, he’s having a very, very hard time.”

In addition to his longing for the company of people, Negan is also longing to hold his precious Lucille again.

“He misses her a lot. He will verbalize it,” Morgan confessed. “She’s not just a weapon, it means a lot more than that to him. For him, it’s a crutch for getting through this world and without it, he’s not whole. He’s having a hard, hard time without Lucille.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. on AMC.