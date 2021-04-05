‘The Walking Dead’ Reveals Season 11 Premiere Date, Final Season Teaser Trailer

✖

The Walking Dead may have aired its Season 10 finale Sunday night, but fans won't have to wait long for the final season. Amid a final bonus episode detailing Negan's backstory, AMC revealed The Walking Dead Season 11 premiere date, also giving fans a glimpse at what they can expect in the final batch of episodes via an all-new teaser trailer for the final season.

The brief 30-second-long trailer was packed with images of a post-apocalyptic world and questions – "Do you consider yourself a fundamentally honest person?," "Have you ever been vaccinated for the measles?," "Do you have friends in the area that we should be aware of?" – as it teased the final season and gave a glimpse of the Commonwealth. According to the trailer, the "expanded" final season will kick off on Sunday, August 24, meaning fans only have to wait a few more months to see their favorite characters back on the screen.

Season 11 will consist of a total of 24 episodes, which will drop in blocks of approximately eight-episodes each, meaning the final season will carry on well into 2022. The season is currently filming in Georgia. According to showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang, the final season will be "bigger than ever. The stakes will be high – we'll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them." Scott Gimple, chief content officer of TWD Universe, added that "the final chapter of The Walking Dead begins with eight action-packed episodes that will feature the massive scope and scale fans have come to expect from TWD Universe, and I'm thrilled to share that fans won't have to wait long for these incredible new episodes to debut this summer."

Based on Robert Kirkman's comic book series of the same name, The Walking Dead has been an AMC staple since 2010 and has consistently proven to be a ratings powerhouse. AMC announced in September 2020 that after more than a decade, the series would be coming to an end. Season 11 will bring back the existing cast of Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan return alongside Callan McAuliffe, Eleanor Matsuura, Cooper Andrews, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy, Dan Fogler, Angel Theory, Lauren Ridloff, and Lauren Cohen, who returned to the series in Season 10. It will also bring on new cast members including Margot Bingham as Stephanie, the voice on Eugene's radio, and Michael James Shaw as Mercer, a member of the Commonwealth.

While Season 11 will mark the end of The Walking Dead, it will not mark the end of the TWD universe. The series already has two spinoffs – Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond – and when AMC confirmed TWD would be coming to an end, the network announced a Daryl and Carol spinoff and the anthropology-style spinoff Tales of The Walking Dead are coming sometime in the future. Fans can catch up with the latest in the TWD universe when Fear returns with new episodes on Sunday, April 11 at 9 p.m. ET.