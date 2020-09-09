'The Walking Dead' to End With Season 11 in 2022, Spinoff Shows in the Works

AMC has announced that The Walking Dead will end with Season 11 in 2022. The network also reveled, however, that two spinoff shows in the works, which likely cheer up fans who are sad to see the horror-drama go. According to Entertainment Weekly, the final season of The Walking Dead will be expended — since the coronavirus pandemic caused issues with Season 10 — and will feature 24 episodes.

The first new Walking Dead spinoff will launch this year. Titled The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the show is an anthology series set in the same Zombie-infested world. The second new spinoff will feature fan-favorite characters Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier — played by Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, respectively. That as-yet-untitled series is tentatively scheduled to debut in 2023. Fear The Walking Dead, the show's first ever spinoff, will debut its sixth season in October. The Walking Dead: World Beyond premiers on Oct. 6.

Walking Dead chief content officer Scott M. Gimple commented on the ending of the iconic series, saying, "It's been ten years gone by; what lies ahead are two more to come and stories and stories to tell beyond that." He added, "What’s clear is that this show has been about the living, made by a passionate cast, team of writer/producers, producers, and crew, bringing to life the vision put forth by Robert Kirkman in his brilliant comic — and supported by the best fans in the world. We have a lot of thrilling story left to tell on TWD, and then, this end will be a beginning of more Walking Dead — brand new stories and characters, familiar faces and places, new voices, and new mythologies. This will be a grand finale that will lead to new premieres. Evolution is upon us. The Walking Dead lives.

Current Walking Dead showrunner, Angela Kang, also commented, saying, "I look forward to digging in with our brilliant writers, producers, directors, cast and crew to bring this epic final chapter of Robert Kirkman’s story to life for our fans over the next two years. The Walking Dead flagship series has been my creative home for a decade and so it’s bittersweet to bring it to an end, but I could not be more excited to be working with Scott Gimple and AMC to develop a new series for Daryl and Carol. Working with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride has been a highlight of my career and I’m thrilled that we get to keep telling stories together."