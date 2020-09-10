'The Walking Dead': What to Know About the 2 Spinoff Shows

The Walking Dead may be headed to its grave, but in true Walking Dead fashion, nothing is really ever dead. As AMC confirmed the news Wednesday that the mega-popular drama, which has been a ratings powerhouse for years, would be ending after Season 11, the network also announced that two spinoff series are in the works. These two new series will bring the total number of Walking Dead spinoffs to four. After debuting in 2010, the flagship series gave way to Fear The Walking Dead in 2015, a series that showcased the very beginnings of the apocalypse in Los Angeles and has followed a small group of characters as they navigate the now post-apocalyptic world. A second spinoff, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, is set to debut on Oct. 4 following The Walking Dead’s long-awaited Season 10 finale. As fans prepare to watch the final episodes of the flagship series – in total, there are 31 episodes left, with the final episodes expected to premiere in 2022 – they are also looking ahead to the two new spinoffs. Although only confirmed to be in the world Wednesday, a few key pieces of information have been revealed, giving fans some clues as to what to expect.

The first of the two new spinoffs ordered is one that will focus on two of The Walking Dead's most beloved characters – Norman Reedus' Daryl Dixon and Melissa McBride's Carol Peletier. Details for this spinoff, including a title, remain unclear, though it is almost guaranteed to become a fan-favorite given the popularity of the two characters. Currently, Daryl and Carol remain the only two surviving characters from Season 1 – aside from Lennie James' Morgan Jones, who now appeared on Fear The Walking Dead – and fans have long rooted for "Caryl" to become a thing.

At this time, the series is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2023, though an exact premiere date has not been revealed. It is also unknown when the series will begin production, though it will likely happen shortly after The Walking Dead comes to an end in 2022. The seris is created by Walking Dead chief content officer Scott M. Gimple and current Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang, who will act as showrunner.

As news of the Caryl-centered spinoff was announced, Reedus, in a statement, said that he feels "incredibly honored to be a part of The Walking Dead." Reedus has portrayed Daryl since Season 1, first appearing in Season 1, Episode 3, "Tell It to the Frogs." "This show changed my life and career and everyone involved has truly been a family for me over the last decade. I'm thankful for AMC's love and support and know there's so much more story to tell and so much more to bring the best fans in the world," he said in a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly. "Daryl's relationship with Carol has always been my favorite relationship on the show (sorry Rick). I love the way these characters interact and relate to each other on so many levels and can't wait to see where their ride goes from here."

McBride is equally as excited for the intended spinoff and to have the opportunity to further explore the seasons-long relationship between her onscreen counterpart and Reedus'. "Of course, I've always enjoyed working so closely with Norman throughout these many seasons," McBride said. "In playing Carol, and as a viewer of the show, I've also long been intrigued with 'Daryl and Carol,' and by what so early on between them, even then, felt somehow bound. Their shared history is long, and each's own personal fight to survive, even longer — the more obvious aspect of what has kept them close and loyal. But there is also a rather mysterious aspect to their fondness for one another that I enjoy, and their playfulness when the world permits. I'm very curious! Angela has a way of shaking things up in great and unexpected ways. She's like a kid playing with the dimmer switch! I'm very excited!"

The second spinoff series is titled Tales of the Walking Dead. Unlike the Daryl and Carol spinoff, this series will be much larger in scope, as it is described as "an episodic anthology with individual episodes or arcs of episodes focused on new or existing characters, backstories or other stand-alone experiences."

This is largely up in the air. Along with the likelihood of seeing characters entirely new to The Walking Dead universe, fans are almost guaranteed to see some familiar faces, including some characters that have unfortunately already met their demise on the flagship series.