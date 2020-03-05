‘Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Shares Rare Glimpse of Daughter in New Playtime Video

As fans of the couple know, Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger rarely share photos of their daughter, whose name they have yet to reveal. But, on Feb. 18, The Walking Dead star did post a short video of himself playing on a cat piano with his daughter in an adorable, and rare, father-daughter moment between the pair.

In the clip, Reedus and his daughter (whose face was not visible in the video) can be seen playing along on a toy cat piano. At one point, the actor can even be seen guiding his daughter’s hands to the keys of the piano, helping her craft a cat-themed tune. Reedus and Kruger’s little one clearly loved their piano playing session, as she can be heard giggling along with the silly sounds that the toy made.

Reedus did not include a caption for his post as the cuteness in the clip really said it all.

As previously mentioned, Reedus and Kruger do take a private stance when it comes to sharing posts about their daughter. After giving birth to her daughter in late 2018, the Troy star took to Instagram a couple of months later to ask fans to respect her family’s privacy, as E! News noted.

“Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience,” she wrote, captioning an edited paparazzi photo that featured a covered-up image of her daughter. “We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby. While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than [to] allow her to grow up in privacy and safety.”

“Me and @bigbaldhead [Reedus] would kindly ask you to not repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal,” she continued. “Whoever has already posted them, please take them down. Please put yourself in our shoes. We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child. Thank you for your support.”

While Reedus and Kruger do take a private stance when it comes to their child, they have, on occasion, shared posts with her, just as the Walking Dead star did recently.

In November, Kruger shared a snap of herself and her daughter (whose face was not visible in the post) and wrote a lovely caption to boot.

“I know you won’t remember these walks and you won’t remember these ‘talks’, but I hope that you’ll always remember how much you’re loved and how thankful we are to have you in our lives little one and how grateful I’ll always be to @bigbaldhead to have given me such a wonderful gift and to walk with me hand in hand,” Kruger captioned the photo. “from my family to yours Happy Thanksgiving.”