'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' Premiere Date Revealed

Another spinoff from The Walking Dead is about to premiere. On Friday, AMC announced that the new series, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, is set to premiere on the network Sunday, September 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. New images of the show have been released also.

"In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Norman Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why," the official synopsis states. "The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan."

(Photo: Emmanuel Guimier/AMC)

Reedus, who played Daryl in The Walking Dead for all 11 seasons, stars in the new series along with Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi. David Zabel is the showrunner/executive producer, while Reedus, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath and Daniel Percival are executive producers.

In November, Reedus spoke to Vanity Fair about his new series. "It's so beautiful, it's so moving, and it's the character, but it's like he got swept away in a tornado and woke up in this foreign land and doesn't understand anything. There's French people speaking French, obviously, and part of the story is being confused with what's around him, trying to figure out what they're saying, is this going to be a fight, are we going to get along? It's so epic in scale and it's so moving in tone that I'm just over the moon with what we're getting. And AMC is thrilled, the directors in France are thrilled, the actors are so good. It's a different story, it sounds different, it feels different, it looks different. It's exactly what I was hoping to do, like I could not be more happy with what we're getting. It's, honestly, f— great."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will premiere nearly two months after The Walking Dead: Dead City ends its first season. AMC has another Walking Dead spinoff on the way called The Walking Dead: Rick & Michone, and it's scheduled to premiere in 2024.