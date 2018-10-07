‘The Walking Dead’ Cast Reacts to Co-Star’s Scott Wilson’s Death

The Walking Dead cast members are paying tribute to Scott Wilson, who died Saturday at age 76. Wilson starred as Hershel Greene on the AMC zombie series.

Wilson’s representative told TMZ that the veteran character actor died from complications from leukemia. He died peacefully at his Los Angeles home. Wilson’s death was first reported by ComicBook.com and later confirmed by AMC on The Walking Dead‘s Twitter page.

After the news broke, current and past members of The Walking Dead cast sent their condolences on Twitter.

“Rest easy my friend…… rest easy,” Michael Cudlitz wrote.

“Rest In Peace Scott. Couldn’t say enough about how gracious and kind this man was. Blessed to have worked with him on both The Walking Dead and Bosch,” Madison Lintz wrote. Lintz played Sophia Peletier on The Walking Dead and Maddie on Amazon’s Bosch. Wilson also appeared on Bosch as Dr. Guyot in three episodes.

“We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on [The Walking Dead], has passed away at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you,” AMC wrote on the Walking Dead Twitter page.

“The first time I met Scott Wilson, he gave me a big hug and said that this thing I had become apart of… was a family. He said I had a responsibility to take care of it. I have tried very hard to do that, sir. & I will continue. I promise. See you on the other side, my friend,” Khary Payton tweeted, alongside a black and white photo of Wilson. Payton plays Ezekiel on The Walking Dead.

Wilson’s death was announced while most of the main Walking Dead cast was at New York’s Madison Square Garden to screen the season nine premiere for the New York Comic Con audience. Just minutes earlier, Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang confirmed that Wilson filmed a cameo appearance for a season nine episode.

The Walking Dead season nine starts Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

