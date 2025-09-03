‘The Voice’ Coach Suffering From ‘All-Consuming Pain,’ Undergoes Major Surgery

The Voice’s Guy Sebastian is updating fans amid recovering from a medical emergency. The singer, songwriter, and producer shared some updates from the hospital in a recent post to social media.

“They say it comes in threes. There’s been a lot of highs this year but it’s also been a year where I’ve had to manage a LOT of physical pain,” he said in an Instagram post with a photo of him from the hospital bed. “The worst of it has been this nerve pain in my spine shooting down my right side. I wouldn’t wish this pain on anyone. It just never stops and it’s all consuming, while trying to work, travel, do gigs etc.”

He added, “I am however so grateful for the fact that I have been able to have spinal surgery yesterday. I hope it gives me relief and the strength comes back in my arm. My goal is to get all of this sorted and bounce back hard for the tour early next year. I’ll get there and I will get it done but wow, in a fair bit of pain right now.”

Sebastian has had a difficult year. Earlier this year, he was injured in a ski accident. His wife Jules took to Instagram in January to share that he had torn his calf muscle while skiing, noting he wouldn’t be on the slopes for a while. “He’s out. Torn calf. Middle-aged man injury,’ she wrote, per Daily Mail.

Months later, in May, he was rushed to the hospital after he suffered another injury that required surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon. He got hurt after he teamed up with AFL great and radio host Brendan Fevola to help struggling club Masala Dandenong break a long losing streak.

Once again, he took to social media, to note he was injured in the fourth quarter, where he was seen limping. “Thought I’d strap on the boots after a LONG hiatus, and performed for the locals. Great day out for Masala Dandenong getting their first win with @brendanfevola25 kicking a bag! Unfortunately I’ve done a proper number on myself. #realitycheck #sticktosinging #footyglorydaysareover,” he wrote.