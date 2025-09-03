‘The Voice’ Coach Speaks out on ‘Tough’ Divorce

Chance the Rapper is opening up about how difficult his divorce has been on him. The Chicago-born artist split from Kirsten Corley, his longtime love and mother of his two children, in 2024, ending their six-year marriage.

The two are now focused on navigating a positive co-parenting relationship for the sake of their young daughters, Kensli and Marli. They initially announced their separation in April 2024 before Corley filed for divorce in December 2024.

“The reality of it is everybody deals with their family different,” Chance said during an interview on the New Rory & Mal podcast. “The family I come from is very, very close. It’s very important for us and for her and her family for us to be tight. So we still travel together, we still family forever. It’s just a different format of it.”

He admits things have been “weird” at times. “I ain’t gonna act like it’s not tough,” Chance added, noting, “I ain’t gonna act like it’s perfect and we shook hands and dipped. It’s weird. I think the toughness is that it’s a reality. I think that’s the toughest part.”

He continued, “You might feel like you’re over it and you’re not over it. Or you might be used to a certain pattern of operating, and because it don’t work like that, you have to allow yourself grace to deal with that and operate in reality.”

Despite such, he feels like they’re doing a great job with their new normal. “We try and always remember the importance of supporting each other, loving each other—not just for the sake of our kids, but for the sake of each other’s sanity.”

Chance says they see one another weekly because of their children. “at least every other week” because of their kids. “It’s the rest of your life you will be connected, no matter what, emotionally, to this being,” he said. “Y’all in a Venn diagram. Y’all both connected to the same thing….I’m not saying we the most emotionally mature people, but we both at least have that vantage point that allows us to never go too far in any direction. And I’m grateful that I got somebody that is like that.”