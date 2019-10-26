‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Gives Surprising Answer About Meghan McCain’s Relationship With Co-Hosts

Whoopi Goldberg knows Meghan McCain and Joy Behar‘s relationship on The View can get tense, but she’s not worried. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, the longtime co-host of the ABC talk show responded to a fan question about McCain and Behar’s frequent disagreements on the air. Their clashes on the show have led many to believe the co-hosts don’t like each other when cameras are not rolling.

“I don’t know, I don’t think about it,” Goldberg said when asked, adding that the two do get along in real life.

“No, listen, if they didn’t like each other, they would not be on TV together, I’m just sort of saying,” she said on the show. “I don’t really think about their relationship. I’m actually thinking strictly about myself.”

Behar and McCain’s on-screen spat constantly make headlines, though both television personalities have maintained they are actually good friends outside of the show.

“Of all the people backstage, we actually get along the best,” McCain told Entertainment Tonight in September. “Because we always want to watch news after and still talk about it.”

Behar added, “Yeah, it’s true.”

McCain also spoke why she believe it’s important for her to be the conservative voice on the morning talk show

“Sometimes I’m calm, sometimes I’m not,” she told the publication. “I mean, people that watch the show know that. I try to just remind myself that I’m representing 50 percent of the country. I’m representing a bunch of women even though I only have one chair and it’s really important.”

All eyes seem to be on McCain among fans of the show, as some believed her recent absence from the show signals she might be quitting or being let go from the show.

Goldberg told viewers earlier this week that her co-host would not appear for a few episodes after taking some time off.

“So, Meghan is on vacation. She will be back on Wednesday,” Goldberg said at the time, with McCain returning later in the week. Her return episode even had the show host a special surprise for McCain in honor of her 35th birthday.

McCain herself has joked about her possible firing in the past. While on her own appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, she told Andy Cohen she expects to get fired every day.

“It’s more the tone we are [at] culturally — people get canceled so easily. And by the way, Joy [Behar] has this same thing, because we are the most honest and raw. And we’re always going to say something that is going to be too far one way. So I say it sort of jokingly, but sort of not,” she said in September.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET.