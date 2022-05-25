'The View': Whoopi Goldberg Steps in as Audience Boos Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway

✖

The View got even more off the rails than usual on Tuesday when former Trump administration official Kellyanne Conway was invited on as a guest. At one point in the discussion, Conway referred to the conspiracy theory about the 2020 presidential election known as "the big lie." The audience booed Conway so uproariously that co-host and moderator Whoopi Goldberg had to step in and settle things down.

Conway was invited onto The View to promote her new book, Here's the Deal -- a fact that infuriated some viewers right off the bat. She referred to 2020 as the "stolen election," and refused to directly acknowledge that Trump had lost the popular vote and the electoral college. She made many allusions to conspiracy theories, some of which could be classified as "dog whistles" since the average person might not recognize them but someone steeped in those circles would. However, the boos that brought the show to a screeching halt came when Conway discussed her personal, unfiltered feelings about the election.

Conway said that former president Donald Trump "should have won huge. He had all these accomplishments, he's running against a guy stuck in a basement and you're in the middle of a pandemic. You say, 'Folks, don't change course.'" At this point, the studio audience booed loud enough to interrupt the interview until Goldberg took over.

"Listen, this is The View and this is her view and she's talking how she feels and what she knows, please don't boo her," Goldberg said. Immediately afterward, Conway claimed that the audience was actually agreeing with her by booing -- that the boos were for her mention of Biden, not for her or her words.

The audience did not interrupt the conversation again, but viewers on social media were furious. Many commenters condemned the producers for inviting Conway on in the first place, arguing that they were simply giving a platform to someone who will spread conspiracy theories and inflammatory talking points. They also felt that it was not right to silence the audience during a conversation like this.

"What a gong show!! Sorry. Exactly how I anticipated," one fan wrote. "Ya you can have a different view. But she was not elegant. She just promoted Trump, talked endlessly, avoided questions without the ladies getting time to point out truths and their view of it all." Another viewer added: "Don't ever invite her back. That was unnecessary torture for all your viewers and especially for the audience there who couldn't even react," while a third person commented: "I have watched The View since Season 1. I swear on my mother's grave if this person is ever on again, I am done."