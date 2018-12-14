‘The View’ Alum Sherri Shepherd Reveals If She’ll Ever Return to the Morning Show

Former The View co-host Sherri Shepherd has no plans on ever returning as anything more than a guest.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight from the set of her Netflix show Mr. Iglesias, Shepard bluntly said “no” when asked if she would ever go back.

“The View was one of the best experiences of my life being close to Barbara Walters and Whoopi Goldberg, my idol, and it was the best eight years, but it’s like going back to an old boyfriend and sleeping with them again,” Shepherd explained. “You look up and go, ‘How did we get here?’”

The former 30 Rock actress did say she would be open to returning as a guest though.

“I’d love to go back and guest host, but for now it’s Megan McCain and Abby Huntsman, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg,” Shepherd told ET. “It’s theirs now. I’ve had a great time and I left it with love.”

Shepherd was one of the main View co-hosts from 2007 to 2014. She most recently appeared on the show as a guest in July. That same month, Shepherd criticized Meghan McCain on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“She just has to evolve. She has to get used to sitting there at that table,” Shepherd said. “I think she has to not take the whole Republican world on her shoulders. It’s too much to take that whole world. It’s like, you are not the Republican voice. It makes you stressed. It makes you tense. So, I think just being able to lighten up a little.”

McCain later appeared on WWHL herself and said she was “super bummed” by Shepherd’s comments.

Shepherd later took to Twitter, where she said her comments were only meant to be constructive criticism and not insulting.

“My response to [Cohen] on [WWHL] wasn’t intended to be anything but constructive. We have talked at length privately & I’ve been nothing but supportive of you & everyone who has co-hosted [The View] -If I came across as not being supportive of you, that wasn’t my intent,” she wrote on July 24.

Since Shepherd put The View behind her, the 51-year-old actress has continued to act on TV, most recently appearing in NBC’s Trial & Error. She is now working on Netflix’s Mr. Iglesias, starring Gabriel Iglesias as a high school teacher. Shepherd, who plays the school’s principal, also lost 30 pounds.

“I say you have to make a commitment to actually loving yourself,” Shepherd told ET. “A lot of times, as women, we don’t take the time to love on ourselves and be gentle with ourselves. When I started saying, ‘Sherri, just love on you and make a commitment to you,’ that’s when things started to happen.”

Mr. Iglesias is expected to debut on Netflix next year.

