'The View': Sara Haines Weighs in on Who Should Replace Meghan McCain

This week Meghan McCain announced that she would be leaving The View. Now, viewers are speculating who will take her place on the panel. Fellow View co-host Sara Haines has an idea for the direction of the show in light of McCain's exit.

On Thursday, Haines was spotted leaving the set of the talk show in New York City. TMZ subsequently asked her to weigh in on the news that McCain would be leaving The View, which she announced on Thursday's episode. Since the announcement was so fresh, Haines had an idea in mind for McCain's replacement. She explained that she hopes that they will bring in another co-host who shares McCain's political views i.e. a conservative.

When Haines was asked whether she wants another conservative personality to replace McCain on The View, she agreed. She said, "I would hope there'd be someone [conservative] because you want to represent different views and she stands alone as one voice ... We need representation." Haines was also asked about the reason behind McCain's departure and whether it had anything to do with the co-host's quarrels with the others on the panel. In turn, Haines said that wasn't the case, as she that if that was the reason "who would be left?"

Instead, she said that McCain doesn't live in New York City (the co-host has been living in Washinton D.C.) and that the pandemic has made her, and many others, reaccess what they want in the future. She also noted that McCain recently had her first child (McCain welcomed a daughter, Liberty, with her husband, Ben Domenech, in September 2020). Even though McCain is leaving the talk show, Haines shared that she will be dearly missed. She told TMZ, "She's gonna be so missed. Anytime we see someone leave or arrive the cycles, it's hard to watch the change."

McCain announced on The View on Thursday that she would be leaving the program. She will be leaving at the end of July. On the show, she said that her choice to leave "took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer and talking with my family and close friends." She also said that her decision was partly made in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that it "changed the way, at least for me, the way I am looking at life, the way I am living my life, the way I want my life to look like."