‘The View’ Offers COVID-19 Update on Co-Hosts Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin

Friday’s episode of The View depicted a wild situation for two of the co-hosts in particular. During the live show, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were asked to leave the set. Co-host Joy Behar later announced that they had both tested positive for COVID-19 and, thus, had to leave the set before they were due to interview Vice President Kamala Harris (the interview was subsequently conducted over video chat). Days later, on Monday’s episode of The View, the show revealed that Hostin and Navarro’s results were false positives, as Entertainment Weekly noted.

At the beginning of Monday’s episode, Behar announced that Hostin and Navarro’s results were false positives and that “everyone is safe, healthy, and COVID-free. No one got it.” She added, “It was a mistake of some sort.” The View‘s executive producer, Brian Teta, then spoke out to apologize to both Hostin and Navarro for how the situation was handled. He explained, “It was just an unbelievable set of circumstances. We found out moments before we came back on the air.”

“I really want to acknowledge and apologize to Sunny and Ana because, in the midst of this chaos, they were in this position where they had this information put out on television, and then to make it even worse it turned out not to be true later on,” Teta continued. Hostin then shared just how difficult this situation was for her and her family to have to deal with. She said that it was “uncomfortable” to have those positive results shared to the public before she was aware of what was going on. The co-host also said that her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, who is a surgeon, was pulled out of the operating room when the news broke out of an abundance of caution.

“My child’s school had to be notified. She had to be pulled out. My parents had to be rushed to be tested. And my son was notified at school as well,” she continued. “For me, it was particularly triggering because not too long ago I delivered the eulogy at my in-law’s funeral. So you can imagine how I felt thinking that I could possibly be COVID-positive and my family could experience another loss, a loss that I don’t think my husband could handle.”