‘The View’: Meghan McCain’s Comments on Coronavirus Raise Eyebrows Online Amid Pandemic

Meghan McCain is reacting to lawmakers after passing a massive $2 trillion coronavirus relief […]

Meghan McCain is reacting to lawmakers after passing a massive $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill. The co-host of The View weighed in on the show Thursday morning, where she made it clear how unimpressed with the government’s leadership amid the global pandemic.

“It’s just embarrassing at this point,” McCain said, referring to a group of Senators in a photograph together passing the bill late Wednesday night. “You have to lead by example. Quite frankly, shame on these people! I saw a picture of senators on the floor of Congress last night all grouped together. It’s confusing for a lot of us who are quarantining, are being socially responsible, and are also using our platforms to tell people to socially quarantine when you see our leaders blatantly ignoring this.”

“If you have the responsibility of being someone who is elected to Congress and you are not abiding by that, how do you expect the American public to follow suit,” she added.

As expected, the internet had plenty of thoughts on McCain’s comments.

As has become a trend of late, McCain teleconferenced into The View so she and her co-hosts could maintain social distancing — unlike the lawmakers McCain herself was criticizing. 

On Wednesday, McCain also revealed that she and husband Ben Domenech were expecting their first child together. 

McCain called the pregnancy “bittersweet,” as it’s happening during a global pandemic. “There’s just a lot of people in a lot of pain right now. I just keep trying to remind myself that people have had babies in much worse and much more intense conditions and this is just how it’s going to be for a while.”

She also shared the news on Instagram: “Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with your all,” she wrote in the caption. “I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with.”

However, her marriage to Domenech has some people questioning the sincerity of her impassioned rhetoric. 

Domenech is the founder and publisher of The Federalist, both of which have been putting out false information amid the ongoing pandemic. (However, you can find out some helpful information on The World Health Organization’s website here.)

