‘The View’: Meghan McCain’s Comments on Coronavirus Raise Eyebrows Online Amid Pandemic

Meghan McCain is reacting to lawmakers after passing a massive $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill. The co-host of The View weighed in on the show Thursday morning, where she made it clear how unimpressed with the government’s leadership amid the global pandemic.

“It’s just embarrassing at this point,” McCain said, referring to a group of Senators in a photograph together passing the bill late Wednesday night. “You have to lead by example. Quite frankly, shame on these people! I saw a picture of senators on the floor of Congress last night all grouped together. It’s confusing for a lot of us who are quarantining, are being socially responsible, and are also using our platforms to tell people to socially quarantine when you see our leaders blatantly ignoring this.”

“If you have the responsibility of being someone who is elected to Congress and you are not abiding by that, how do you expect the American public to follow suit,” she added.

As expected, the internet had plenty of thoughts on McCain’s comments.

As has become a trend of late, McCain teleconferenced into The View so she and her co-hosts could maintain social distancing — unlike the lawmakers McCain herself was criticizing.

Whew. I agree with Meghan McCain AGAIN?!? WHAT IS GOING ON??! https://t.co/SjVB8gbWO1 — Mike, the Dark Lord’s Whore (@ParadoxicalMike) March 26, 2020

That was exactly my first thought. These people have to lead by example, by excellent roll modeling. How can they not be aware of that? — Lea Sliker (@LeaSliker) March 27, 2020

On Wednesday, McCain also revealed that she and husband Ben Domenech were expecting their first child together.

Holy shit. I can’t believe I actually agreed with every single thing Meghan McCain said on #TheView today. My god. They were all on point. — △ 𝔻.𝕂. 𝕌𝕫𝕠𝕦𝕜𝕨𝕦 ▽ (@DKuzNY) March 27, 2020

McCain called the pregnancy “bittersweet,” as it’s happening during a global pandemic. “There’s just a lot of people in a lot of pain right now. I just keep trying to remind myself that people have had babies in much worse and much more intense conditions and this is just how it’s going to be for a while.”

Never did I think I would be watching #TheView & applauding @MeghanMcCain 🤣 Ever since corona hit us she has been ON IT! pic.twitter.com/jEQrinxxmo — J. Marie ♈️❤️ (@__JanelleMarie) March 26, 2020

I am loving Meghan McCain today. Whoopi’s phone continuously dinging is also wonderful 😁#TheView — Nazanin Nour (@NazaninNour) March 26, 2020

She also shared the news on Instagram: “Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with your all,” she wrote in the caption. “I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with.”

obviously me & @MeghanMcCain have differing opinions re: #politics but this is real end times shit & she is spittin’ the truth. the 1% ought to be ashamed. i haven’t ordered SHIT from @amazon because of this. i can live without #Bezos. #TheView #COVID19 #NYTimes #FirstResponders pic.twitter.com/ira15tr2q1 — k* (@keiishaxo) March 26, 2020

What are the 1% of the 1% doing??!!!! #TheView. Right on @MeghanMcCain !!! — PamelaKRick (@PkRick29) March 26, 2020

However, her marriage to Domenech has some people questioning the sincerity of her impassioned rhetoric.

I gotta agree w @MeghanMcCain for once. Stop asking average Americans to donate their already small household income. Big corporations shld be helping! They haven’t paid taxes in years. This is the least they could do to help the country they benefit from! #TheView #coronavirus — Mike Douglas (@CorduroyDP) March 26, 2020

Meghan McCain today on #TheView sounded almost like a DEMOCRAT. Advocating that the top 1% should finally start helping & paying their share & that average American can no longer do it alone. Hasn’t Elizabeth Warren been saying that for months? — The6ixFan (@The6ixFan) March 26, 2020

Domenech is the founder and publisher of The Federalist, both of which have been putting out false information amid the ongoing pandemic. (However, you can find out some helpful information on The World Health Organization’s website here.)

There isn’t a more irresponsible outlet in the country rn than The Federalist. Not sure if even Breitbart at the height of its influence was this bad pic.twitter.com/5iFJB0hpr8 — Almaqah (@_Almaqah) March 26, 2020