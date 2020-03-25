Pregnant Meghan McCain Calls Into 'The View' From Home Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Just days after announcing that she and her husband Ben Domenech are expecting, Meghan McCain made her virtual return to The View on Wednesday. Taking a number of precautions amid her pregnancy and the coronavirus pandemic, McCain joined co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and guest co-host Sara Haines via satellite, choosing to call in from home. Goldberg is also currently joining the discussion table from home.

Amid discussion surrounding the current pandemic, including talk of the importance of social distancing, McCain discussed her excitement over being an expectant mom. Speaking at the top of the ABC talk show, the co-host said that she and her husband, whom she married in 2017, are "excited," though she also acknowledged that the timing is "bittersweet."

“Thank you to everyone for all the kind words and wishes.”@MeghanMcCain joins us for the first time since announcing she’s pregnant and says she and her husband Ben “are just completely overwhelmed with all the kindness.” ❤️ https://t.co/zYMKNXBXp9 pic.twitter.com/szeiKGesBt — The View (@TheView) March 25, 2020

"We're excited. A little surprised. It's bittersweet because there's a lot of people in a lot of pain right now," McCain said. "Obviously I would prefer to be in studio with all of you but my doctor recommended against it."

"Everyone knows this has not been a smooth road to motherhood. It's taken a lot of physical, mental and emotional strength to get here," McCain, who revealed in July of last year that she had suffered a miscarriage, continued. "Like a lot of women, it wasn't a straight line. I didn't know if i was ever going to be a mom. I'm excited. I keep trying to remind myself that people have had babies in much worse conditions. This is just how it's going to be for a while."

The soon-to-be mom went on to thank the overwhelming amount of support she has received from fans and The View audience.

"Thank you to everyone for all the kind words and wishes," she said. "Ben and I are just completely overwhelmed by all the kindness."

McCain's return to the ABC talk show came just three days after she announced that she and Domenech are expecting. At the time of the announcement, she thanked ABC for allowing her to remain at home for her own safety and the safety of her unborn child.

"I'm fortunate that my employer, ABC, has allowed me and my co-hosts to work remotely," she wrote in part. "I am indebted to our producers and crew…Please stay safe. Wash your hands and avoid public gatherings and I will continue to see you each morning on The View."

While McCain, Goldberg, and Joy Behar join discussions from home, several other hosts, including Hostin, have continued to film from the studio. As a precaution, The View has suspended the typical in studio audience.