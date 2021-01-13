‘The View’: Meghan McCain Evokes Ronald Reagan as She Stands up for ‘Real Conservatives’

The View co-host Meghan McCain is posting a response to the rioters who attempted to take over the Capitol building last week. She posted a photo of beloved conservative President Ronald Reagan along with a caption telling her followers that she stands up for “real conservatives” and their values. “Anyone who entertains violence in my name isn’t my people,” she captioned the post. “Those of us who were always real conservatives and never debased ourselves and sold out to a false idol are now left to pick up the pieces and figure out a way to move forward amongst ourselves. I believe in the principles I was raised with from the bottom of my soul and I believe those principles are worth fighting for.”

Just days after the Capitol riot, McCain joined House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in calling for the removal of President Donald Trump from office, invoking the 25th amendment. Vice President Mike Pence has refused to do so, and since then, the house has started with impeachment proceedings for a second time during Trump’s tenure in office.

“This is one of America’s darkest days. I have been absolutely despondent watching this,” McCain said Thursday. “I think this is a time to take a very hard look at where we are as a country and to take a very hard look at where we are with President Trump.”

Trump takes no responsibility for the events that took place last Wednesday and has responded to calls for his removal saying, “The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me, but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration. As the expression goes, be careful of what you wish for.”

McCain has had much to talk about in her recent return on the daytime talk show. In her first week, she called for expanded maternity leave for all new mothers in the U.S. She also had a brief spat with newly elected Georgia senator Raphael Warnock — right after his historic win — which was interrupted swiftly by co-host Whoopi Goldberg.