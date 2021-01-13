Donald Trump Refuses Blame for Capitol Attack, Calls Rally Comments ‘Totally Appropriate’

President Donald Trump is not taking any blame for the riot that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, which involved his supporters storming the building as Congress was certifying the results of the presidential election. During his trip to Alamo, Texas, on Tuesday, Trump commented on last week’s events. According to the Associated Press, he took no responsibility for his role in the Capitol riot, despite the fact that he encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol and later praised them when the chaotic scene was still unfolding.

On Tuesday, Trump said, “People thought that what I said was totally appropriate.” The president issued this remark during his first public appearance since the Capitol riot. He was also asked about the possibility of lawmakers invoking the 25th Amendment in order to remove him from office, to which he said, “The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me, but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration. As the expression goes, be careful of what you wish for.” While Trump claimed that people believed what he said to his supporters was “totally appropriate,” many other Americans had a different point of view regarding his comments.

Before Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol, the president delivered a series of remarks to them in Washington D.C. on Wednesday. He encouraged his supporters to descend on Washington D.C. and that they should “fight like hell” in response to his baseless claims that he is the winner of the presidential election (Joe Biden is indeed the winner and will become the next president when he is inaugurated on Jan. 20). He also suggested that Republican lawmakers would need “more courage not to step up” and overturn the election results in his favor. His supporters then headed to the Capitol, which is where Congress was certifying the presidential election results and stormed the building.

The House of Representatives has already introduced their article of impeachment against Trump for his role in the Capitol riot. They charged him with “incitement of insurrection,” citing the speech he gave to his supporters before they descended on the Capitol. The four-page impeachment bill said that the president “reiterated false claims that ‘we won this election, and we won it by a landslide.’” The article continued, “thus incited by President Trump, members of the crowd he had addressed, in an attempt to, among other objectives, interfere with the Joint Session’s solemn constitutional duty to certify the results of the 2020 Presidential election, unlawfully breached and vandalized the Capitol, injured and killed law enforcement personnel, menaced Members of Congress, the Vice President, and Congressional personnel, and engaged in other violent, deadly, destructive, and seditious acts.” The House plans to vote on this measure on Wednesday.