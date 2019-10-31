‘The View’: Meghan McCain and Cory Booker Spar Over Gun-Buybacks and Civility

The View‘s Meghan McCain got another stern lecture about her constant interrupting, this time from a presidential hopeful. A day after the co-host made headlines after Whoopi Goldberg had to talk her down after she kept talking over the others, Democratic presidential hopeful Cory Booker had to talk to McCain about respect during his appearance on the ABC morning talk show.

“We should watch the way we talk about each other,” Booker told McCain after she called Booker’s rival Beto O’Rourke “crazy” for his gun buyback proposal.

“Seriously, we can’t tear the character of people down. We have different beliefs,” he said.

The moment happened as McCain questioned Booker, a guest on Wednesday’s episode, about his own support for gun buybacks, comparing it him to O’Rourke and calling the buyback proposals “like a left-wing fever dream.”

“I want to know how you think you and Beto are going to go to red states and go to my brother’s house and get his AR-15s,” she said, “because let me tell you, he’s not giving it back.”

I’m not where Beto is in the way he’s talking about this…,” Booker began to say before McCain interrupted him, adding “Good, because he’s crazy.” The moment inspired Booker’s lecture.

“He has no problem doing it to me,” McCain responded to Booker’s comment. “He was very nasty to me about this.”

Booker replied, “But you and I both know when somebody does something to us doesn’t mean we show the same thing back to them.”

As the audience applauded Booker’s words, McCain doubled down on her comments.

“I’m not running for president, all due respect. The way he talks about me inciting violence on this I take very seriously and I speak for a lot of red-state Americans whether he likes it or you like it or not…” she said.

Booker and McCain shared their mutual respect for each other in the moment, and then she proceeded to continue to mention her bother’s guns, as Booker brought up “fear mongering” false arguments. He then spoke about the gun violence crisis in America and his commitment to making positive change should he be elected.

At that point Goldberg interrupted and said the pair could continue their discussion after the commercial break. McCain appeared to lash out once again when she said, “No we’re not. It’s fine.”

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.