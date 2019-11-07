‘The View’: Meghan McCain Confronts Donald Trump Jr. on His Father’s ‘Character’

Meghan McCain confronted Donald Trump Jr. on his father’s “character” during a heated milestone 5,000 episode of The View on Thursday. Appearing alongside his girlfriend, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, to promote his new book, Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us, Trump Jr. rose to his father’s defense after McCain, in a poignant moment, questioned him on President Donald Trump‘s controversial political rhetoric, which has target her late father Senator John McCain and formerly Khizr Khan, the Gold Star father who spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

“You and your family have hurt a lot of people…” @MeghanMcCain says. “Does all of this make you feel good?” Trump Jr.: “I don’t think any of that makes me feel good, but I do think that we got into this because we wanted to do what’s right for America.” https://t.co/9coDczjMxa pic.twitter.com/hbbHQv24jV — The View (@TheView) November 7, 2019

“Mr. Trump, a lot of Americans in politics miss character,” McCain said. “And a lot of people miss the soul of this country. You and your family have hurt a lot of people and put a lot of people through a lot of pain, including the Khan family who is a Gold Star family that I think should be respected for the loss of their son. Does all of this make you feel good?”

“I don’t think any of that makes me feel good, but I do think that we got into this because we wanted to do what’s right for America,” Trump Jr. responded.

“My father has been working tirelessly to bring back the American dream to those who have watched politicians with no business experience send that American dream abroad to countries that hate our guts,” he said. He has brought jobs back. He has created unprecedented levels of unemployment numbers for African-Americans for Hispanic Americans.”

“I understand that he is controversial, I understand that he’s offended a lot of people, but I also understand that he took on the establishment, and that’s the premiere sin in American politics these days, to do that,” he continued. “I’m not happy that people interpret it that way, and I don’t think that’s our intention.”

Trump Jr.’s response did not sit well with McCain, however, who called him out for not directly answering the question.

“I understand, but the question is about character and character in politics, which I believe is important. It’s how I was raised; it’s how I view the lens of America,” she said. “I understand what you’re saying about policy, but when you’re talking about attacking Gold Star families who have given the ultimate sacrifice…and you put them through pain, does it make you feel like this was worth it?”

Trump Jr. went on to defend his father, stating, “When he’s under constant attack by the same people, when he’s under attack by the establishment, the reality is this: He’s a counterpuncher… I think he has great character, I think my family has character.”

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.