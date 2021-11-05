Donald Trump Hits Kid in the Head With Baseball at Braves vs. Astros World Series

Donald Trump accidentally hit a kid in the head while attending the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros. The former president was in Atlanta for Game 4 of the World Series this past Saturday and, a video shows a young boy looking to get Trump’s attention. When Trump sees him, he asked him to throw a baseball for him to sign, per TMZ Sports. The boy threw a ball to Trump who signed it and when he threw the ball back, Trump hit the kid in the head after an adult male who was with the kid failed to make the catch. Fans nearby retrieved the ball, and the boy appeared to be okay.

Days before Game 4 of the World Series, Trump announced he was attending the game. “Looking forward to being at the World Series in Atlanta tonight,” Trump said in a statement to his supporters. “Thank you to the Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred, and Randy Levine of the New York Yankees, for the invite. Melania and I are looking forward to a wonderful evening watching two great teams!”

Here's Donald Trump, who totally could've gone pro at baseball like he said, nailing a kid in the head with a ball after signing it at the World Series. 💀😭 (📹: loupastore27/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/Glaxt6RTez — Joshua Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) November 5, 2021

MLB said Trump “requested to attend the game.” Braves CEO Terry McGuirk said Trump reached out for tickets. “He called MLB and wanted to come to the game,” McGuirk reportedly said to USA Today Sports. “We were very surprised. Of course, we said yes.” “We are apolitical. We’re open to anyone coming. It’s great that he wants to come to our game.” Trump was seen doing the “Tomahawk Chop” at the game, and the Braves ended up winning 3-2. They went on to lose Game 5 before winning Game 6 in Houston to win their first title since 1995.

“I’m honored and blessed to be sitting here in front of you guys as a world champion,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said, per MLB.com. “It’s something you dream about, but I don’t know if you ever feel like it’s going to be a reality.” The Braves entered the playoffs with the lowest win total of the eight teams, but with strong pitching and clutch hitting, the Braves gave the city of Atlanta its second major professional sports championship.

“I’m still a little numb from it all and I feel like I’ll probably be that way for a few days,” said Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson. “But there’s no other better place for this to happen. [Atlanta] is home. So I feel right at home taking this back home.”