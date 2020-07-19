'The View': Ivanka Trump’s Goya Photo Sparks Heated Exchange Between Joy Behar and Meghan McCain

✖

Ivanka Trump created quite the stir when she shared a controversial post on Twitter where she promoted Goya Foods. Her move was seen as improper and potentially violating federal guidelines considering her position, but her father and the President of the United States, Donald Trump, doubled down on the move and shared a photo of a stacked collection of the company's products on top of his desk in the Oval Office.

On The View, Meghan McCain and Joy Behar engaged in a heated back-and-forth over the topic of boycotting Goya Foods for its political backing of Trump and the ensuing promotion from the family. Behar encouraged Americans to boycott the brand, saying that they are "very important" and that boycotts can be "extremely effective." McCain, on the other hand, did not agree with Behar's stance on boycotting Goya, noting that what she was describing did not pertain to corporate boycotts, which she says impact the lower-paid employees and not those at the top. She mentioned that the company has 4,000 workers, believing boycotting the company would affect that group.

McCain continued to support what Goya is doing after they agreed to donate two million pounds of its products to those in need amid the pandemic. The exchange also came after Behar highlighted the number of jobs lost in the country, to which McCain accused her of backtracking from her original point, "And Joy, you just said people are out of jobs. I don't want anyone else to be out of a job and I certainly don't want anyone at the Goya company to lose their job over this." McCain wrapped up the conversation by explaining how it's unfair to base purchases and what brands to support by their political viewpoints. Behar attempted to cut her off while she was speaking but was quickly shut down by McCain, who exclaimed, "I'm still talking, Joy."

The snippy debate saw Behar accuse McCain of talking too much and running her points into one another. McCain didn't take kindly to the words, clapping back to Behar, "If you have a problem with it, I don't have to come to work today."

The View is no stranger to seeing its co-hosts occasionally get into explosive debates especially over the last few months amid the pandemic and the current state of the country. McCain has served as a co-host since 2017 while Behar returned to the show in 2015 after previously appearing from 1997 to 2013.